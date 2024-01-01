Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biology in Ohio

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Ohio. We looked at 52 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Ohio. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Ohio. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Ohio. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Ohio.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Ohio

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Ohio?

Mount Saint Joseph University is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Mount Saint Joseph University earned an average of $39,369 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Ohio?

Central State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,246 to attend Central State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Ohio?

Oberlin College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,582 to attend Oberlin College.

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $39,369
Average Debt $28,230
Program Size 34
Mount Saint Joseph University
4 Year
Cincinnati, OH
Mount Saint Joseph University, located in Cincinnati, OH has 34 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $39,369.
Acceptance Rate 15%
Undergraduates 472 students
Tuition $27,500
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $37,568
Average Debt $26,475
Program Size 50
Ohio Northern University
4 Year
Ada, OH
Ohio Northern University, located in Ada, OH has 50 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $37,568.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 652 students
Tuition $28,810
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $36,852
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 26
Notre Dame College
4 Year
Cleveland, OH
Notre Dame College, located in Cleveland, OH has 26 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $36,852.
Acceptance Rate 91%
Undergraduates 425 students
Tuition $27,520
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $35,729
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 91
Baldwin Wallace University
4 Year
Berea, OH
Baldwin Wallace University, located in Berea, OH has 91 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $35,729.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 1,011 students
Tuition $29,908
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $35,600
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 62
University of Mount Union
4 Year
Alliance, OH
University of Mount Union, located in Alliance, OH has 62 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $35,600.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 462 students
Tuition $28,550
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt $24,298
Program Size 100
John Carroll University
4 Year
University Heights, OH
John Carroll University, located in University Heights, OH has 100 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 879 students
Tuition $37,180
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $34,704
Average Debt $24,653
Program Size 160
University of Akron Main Campus
4 Year
Akron, OH
University of Akron Main Campus, located in Akron, OH has 160 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $34,704.
Acceptance Rate 97%
Undergraduates 4,391 students
Tuition $10,509
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,459
Average Debt $30,000
Program Size 30
Ohio Dominican University
4 Year
Columbus, OH
Ohio Dominican University, located in Columbus, OH has 30 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,459.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 480 students
Tuition $30,270
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,382
Average Debt $18,000
Program Size 36
Kenyon College
4 Year
Gambier, OH
Kenyon College, located in Gambier, OH has 36 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,382.
Acceptance Rate 26%
Undergraduates 448 students
Tuition $49,140
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,284
Average Debt $20,500
Program Size 242
Miami University-Oxford
4 Year
Oxford, OH
Miami University-Oxford , located in Oxford, OH has 242 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,284.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 4,623 students
Tuition $14,287
#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,186
Average Debt $24,187
Program Size 443
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC)
4 Year
Cincinnati, OH
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC), located in Cincinnati, OH has 443 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,186.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 9,114 students
Tuition $11,000
#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,890
Average Debt $23,107
Program Size 197
Wright State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Dayton, OH
Wright State University-Main Campus, located in Dayton, OH has 197 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,890.
Acceptance Rate 96%
Undergraduates 3,631 students
Tuition $8,730
#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $30,988
Average Debt $20,667
Program Size 853
Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU)
4 Year
Columbus, OH
Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU), located in Columbus, OH has 853 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $30,988.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 15,025 students
Tuition $10,037
#15 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $30,771
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 30
Otterbein University (OU)
4 Year
Westerville, OH
Otterbein University (OU), located in Westerville, OH has 30 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $30,771.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 634 students
Tuition $31,624
