2024 Best Colleges for Biology in Florida

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Florida. We looked at 38 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Florida. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Florida. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Florida. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Florida.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Florida

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Florida?

Indian River State College is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Indian River State College earned an average of $41,193 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Florida?

Florida Atlantic University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,831 to attend Florida Atlantic University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Florida?

University of Miami (UM) is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $45,724 to attend University of Miami (UM).

Show Less

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $41,193
Average Debt $11,669
Program Size 75
Indian River State College
4 Year
Fort Pierce, FL
Indian River State College, located in Fort Pierce, FL has 75 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $41,193.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 743 students
Tuition N/A
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 29
Florida Memorial University
4 Year
Miami Gardens, FL
Florida Memorial University, located in Miami Gardens, FL has 29 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 24%
Undergraduates 214 students
Tuition $15,280
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,565
Average Debt $25,137
Program Size 84
St Petersburg College
4 Year
Clearwater, FL
St Petersburg College, located in Clearwater, FL has 84 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,565.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,134 students
Tuition N/A
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,186
Average Debt $18,931
Program Size 267
University of North Florida (UNF)
4 Year
Jacksonville, FL
University of North Florida (UNF), located in Jacksonville, FL has 267 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,186.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 3,795 students
Tuition $6,394
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,314
Average Debt $31,884
Program Size 106
Barry University
4 Year
Miami, FL
Barry University, located in Miami, FL has 106 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,314.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 2,089 students
Tuition $28,800
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $30,409
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 140
The University of Tampa (UT)
4 Year
Tampa, FL
The University of Tampa (UT), located in Tampa, FL has 140 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $30,409.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 1,927 students
Tuition $27,044
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $25,394
Program Size 76
Saint Leo University
4 Year
Saint Leo, FL
Saint Leo University, located in Saint Leo, FL has 76 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 3,836 students
Tuition $20,830
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,250
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
Ave Maria University
4 Year
Ave Maria, FL
Ave Maria University, located in Ave Maria, FL has 24 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,250.
Acceptance Rate 43%
Undergraduates 203 students
Tuition $18,479
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,232
Average Debt $19,583
Program Size 761
Florida Atlantic University
4 Year
Boca Raton, FL
Florida Atlantic University, located in Boca Raton, FL has 761 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,232.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 7,294 students
Tuition $4,831
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $28,515
Average Debt $20,874
Program Size 252
Florida Gulf Coast University
4 Year
Fort Myers, FL
Florida Gulf Coast University, located in Fort Myers, FL has 252 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $28,515.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 2,693 students
Tuition $6,118
#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $26,739
Average Debt $28,750
Program Size 141
Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
4 Year
Tallahassee, FL
Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, located in Tallahassee, FL has 141 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $26,739.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 2,128 students
Tuition $5,785
#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $26,739
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 86
Florida Southern College (FSC)
4 Year
Lakeland, FL
Florida Southern College (FSC), located in Lakeland, FL has 86 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $26,739.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 720 students
Tuition $31,460
#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $26,068
Average Debt $18,605
Program Size 1,825
University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF)
4 Year
Tampa, FL
University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF), located in Tampa, FL has 1,825 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $26,068.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 11,735 students
Tuition $6,410
#14 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $26,068
Average Debt $18,605
Program Size 240
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
4 Year
St. Petersburg, FL
University of South Florida-St Petersburg, located in St. Petersburg, FL has 240 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $26,068.
Acceptance Rate 47%
Undergraduates 1,156 students
Tuition $5,821
#15 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $26,068
Average Debt $18,605
Program Size 69
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
4 Year
Sarasota, FL
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee, located in Sarasota, FL has 69 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $26,068.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 531 students
Tuition $5,587
