2024 Best Colleges for Broadcasting in Indiana

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Broadcasting programs in Indiana. We looked at 13 programs to put our Broadcasting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Broadcasting in Indiana. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Broadcasting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Broadcasting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Broadcasting in Indiana. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Broadcasting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Indiana. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Broadcasting degree in Indiana.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Broadcasting Majors in Indiana

What is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting in Indiana?

Valparaiso University is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Valparaiso University earned an average of $37,208 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting in Indiana?

Indiana University-Kokomo is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,941 to attend Indiana University-Kokomo.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting in Indiana?

Butler University is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $37,010 to attend Butler University.

#1 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Valparaiso University
4 Year
Valparaiso, IN
Valparaiso University, located in Valparaiso, IN has 18 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 1,452 students
Tuition $36,160
#2 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $20,733
Program Size 21
Indiana University-Kokomo
4 Year
Kokomo, IN
Indiana University-Kokomo, located in Kokomo, IN has 21 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 603 students
Tuition $6,941
#3 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $32,124
Average Debt $25,009
Program Size 139
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI)
4 Year
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI), located in Indianapolis, IN has 139 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $32,124.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 6,715 students
Tuition $9,056
#4 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $31,721
Average Debt $19,500
Program Size 262
Indiana University-Bloomington
4 Year
Bloomington, IN
Indiana University-Bloomington, located in Bloomington, IN has 262 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $31,721.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 10,650 students
Tuition $10,388
#5 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $30,343
Average Debt $21,868
Program Size 482
Ball State University (BSU)
4 Year
Muncie, IN
Ball State University (BSU), located in Muncie, IN has 482 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $30,343.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 5,208 students
Tuition $9,498
#6 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $27,150
Average Debt $25,390
Program Size 57
Indiana University-South Bend
4 Year
South Bend, IN
Indiana University-South Bend, located in South Bend, IN has 57 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $27,150.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 919 students
Tuition $6,986
#7 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 32
University of Southern Indiana
4 Year
Evansville, IN
University of Southern Indiana, located in Evansville, IN has 32 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 1,830 students
Tuition $7,178
#8 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Butler University
4 Year
Indianapolis, IN
Butler University, located in Indianapolis, IN has 18 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 1,204 students
Tuition $37,010
#9 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion
4 Year
Marion, IN
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion, located in Marion, IN has 11 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 784 students
Tuition $24,728
#10 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Goshen College
4 Year
Goshen, IN
Goshen College, located in Goshen, IN has 6 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 219 students
Tuition $30,900
#11 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
Huntington University
4 Year
Huntington, IN
Huntington University, located in Huntington, IN has 5 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 291 students
Tuition $24,822
#12 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 3
Taylor University
4 Year
Upland, IN
Taylor University, located in Upland, IN has 3 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 447 students
Tuition $30,270
#13 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 1
Indiana State University
4 Year
Terre Haute, IN
Indiana State University, located in Terre Haute, IN has 1 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 2,629 students
Tuition $8,580
