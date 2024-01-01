Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Broadcasting in Minnesota

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Broadcasting programs in Minnesota. We looked at 6 programs to put our Broadcasting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Broadcasting in Minnesota. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Broadcasting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Broadcasting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Broadcasting in Minnesota. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Broadcasting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Minnesota. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Broadcasting degree in Minnesota.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Broadcasting Majors in Minnesota

What is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting in Minnesota?

University of Northwestern-St Paul is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Northwestern-St Paul earned an average of $35,416 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting in Minnesota?

Minnesota State University Moorhead is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,096 to attend Minnesota State University Moorhead.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting in Minnesota?

St. Catherine University is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $35,500 to attend St. Catherine University.

#1 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $35,416
Average Debt $22,270
Program Size 28
University of Northwestern-St Paul
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
University of Northwestern-St Paul, located in Saint Paul, MN has 28 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $35,416.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 675 students
Tuition $28,730
#2 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Bethany Lutheran College
4 Year
Mankato, MN
Bethany Lutheran College, located in Mankato, MN has 15 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 106 students
Tuition $25,170
#3 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Minnesota State University Moorhead
4 Year
Moorhead, MN
Minnesota State University Moorhead, located in Moorhead, MN has 12 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 1,369 students
Tuition $8,096
#4 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
Minneapolis College of Art and Design
4 Year
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis College of Art and Design, located in Minneapolis, MN has 8 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 168 students
Tuition $35,326
#5 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
Southwest Minnesota State University
4 Year
Marshall, MN
Southwest Minnesota State University, located in Marshall, MN has 8 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 620 students
Tuition $8,326
#6 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
St. Catherine University
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
St. Catherine University, located in Saint Paul, MN has 5 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,213 students
Tuition $35,500
