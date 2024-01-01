Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business in Alabama

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business programs in Alabama. We looked at 7 programs to put our Business rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business in Alabama. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business in Alabama. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Alabama. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business degree in Alabama.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Majors in Alabama

What is the best university for majoring in Business in Alabama?

Faulkner University is the best university for majoring in Business based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Faulkner University earned an average of $60,623 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business in Alabama?

University of South Alabama is the cheapest university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,332 to attend University of South Alabama.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business in Alabama?

Huntingdon College is the most expensive university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $25,050 to attend Huntingdon College.

#1 Best College for Business
Average Salary $60,623
Average Debt $24,272
Program Size 154
Faulkner University
4 Year
Montgomery, AL
Faulkner University, located in Montgomery, AL has 154 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $60,623.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 782 students
Tuition $19,280
#2 Best College for Business
Average Salary $50,096
Average Debt $38,673
Program Size 58
Strayer University-Alabama
4 Year
Birmingham, AL
Strayer University-Alabama, located in Birmingham, AL has 58 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $50,096.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 129 students
Tuition $12,975
#3 Best College for Business
Average Salary $48,745
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 28
Huntingdon College
4 Year
Montgomery, AL
Huntingdon College, located in Montgomery, AL has 28 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $48,745.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 311 students
Tuition $25,050
#4 Best College for Business
Average Salary $41,937
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 28
Auburn University at Montgomery
4 Year
Montgomery, AL
Auburn University at Montgomery, located in Montgomery, AL has 28 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $41,937.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 884 students
Tuition $9,350
#5 Best College for Business
Average Salary $40,129
Average Debt $29,564
Program Size 51
Troy University
4 Year
Troy, AL
Troy University, located in Troy, AL has 51 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $40,129.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 3,484 students
Tuition $7,924
#6 Best College for Business
Average Salary $39,909
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 36
University of South Alabama
4 Year
Mobile, AL
University of South Alabama, located in Mobile, AL has 36 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $39,909.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 3,560 students
Tuition $7,332
#7 Best College for Business
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 43
Stillman College
4 Year
Tuscaloosa, AL
Stillman College, located in Tuscaloosa, AL has 43 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 104 students
Tuition $10,418
