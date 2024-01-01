We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business programs in Arkansas. We looked at 6 programs to put our Business rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business in Arkansas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business in Arkansas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Arkansas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business degree in Arkansas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Majors in Arkansas

What is the best university for majoring in Business in Arkansas?

Strayer University-Arkansas is the best university for majoring in Business based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Strayer University-Arkansas earned an average of $50,096 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business in Arkansas?

University of Central Arkansas is the cheapest university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,889 to attend University of Central Arkansas.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business in Arkansas?

John Brown University is the most expensive university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $24,468 to attend John Brown University.