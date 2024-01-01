Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business in Iowa

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business programs in Iowa. We looked at 8 programs to put our Business rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business in Iowa. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business in Iowa. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Iowa. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business degree in Iowa.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Majors in Iowa

What is the best university for majoring in Business in Iowa?

Mount Mercy University is the best university for majoring in Business based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Mount Mercy University earned an average of $58,402 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business in Iowa?

University of Iowa (UI) is the cheapest university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,104 to attend University of Iowa (UI).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business in Iowa?

Wartburg College is the most expensive university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $37,190 to attend Wartburg College.

#1 Best College for Business
Average Salary $58,402
Average Debt $28,436
Program Size 94
Mount Mercy University
4 Year
Cedar Rapids, IA
Mount Mercy University, located in Cedar Rapids, IA has 94 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $58,402.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 557 students
Tuition $28,226
#2 Best College for Business
Average Salary $55,964
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Buena Vista University
4 Year
Storm Lake, IA
Buena Vista University, located in Storm Lake, IA has 12 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $55,964.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 742 students
Tuition $31,318
#3 Best College for Business
Average Salary $47,595
Average Debt $22,541
Program Size 130
Wartburg College
4 Year
Waverly, IA
Wartburg College, located in Waverly, IA has 130 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $47,595.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 306 students
Tuition $37,190
#4 Best College for Business
Average Salary $44,021
Average Debt $23,234
Program Size 162
Waldorf University
4 Year
Forest City, IA
Waldorf University, located in Forest City, IA has 162 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $44,021.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 584 students
Tuition $20,884
#5 Best College for Business
Average Salary $43,426
Average Debt $20,288
Program Size 89
Grand View University
4 Year
Des Moines, IA
Grand View University, located in Des Moines, IA has 89 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $43,426.
Acceptance Rate 98%
Undergraduates 542 students
Tuition $24,614
#6 Best College for Business
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 27
Dordt College
4 Year
Sioux Center, IA
Dordt College, located in Sioux Center, IA has 27 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 346 students
Tuition $28,280
#7 Best College for Business
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 3
Loras College
4 Year
Dubuque, IA
Loras College, located in Dubuque, IA has 3 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 353 students
Tuition $30,628
#8 Best College for Business
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 1
St. Ambrose University
4 Year
Davenport, IA
St. Ambrose University, located in Davenport, IA has 1 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 988 students
Tuition $28,380
