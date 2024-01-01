Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business in Kentucky

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business programs in Kentucky. We looked at 16 programs to put our Business rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business in Kentucky. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business in Kentucky. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Kentucky. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business degree in Kentucky.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Majors in Kentucky

What is the best university for majoring in Business in Kentucky?

Sullivan University is the best university for majoring in Business based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Sullivan University earned an average of $52,107 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business in Kentucky?

Murray State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,608 to attend Murray State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business in Kentucky?

Transylvania University is the most expensive university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $34,370 to attend Transylvania University.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Business
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $31,836
Program Size 63
Sullivan University
4 Year
Louisville, KY
Sullivan University, located in Louisville, KY has 63 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 679 students
Tuition N/A
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Business
Average Salary $46,869
Average Debt $25,272
Program Size 134
Northern Kentucky University
4 Year
Highland Heights, KY
Northern Kentucky University, located in Highland Heights, KY has 134 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $46,869.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 2,740 students
Tuition $9,120
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Business
Average Salary $46,087
Average Debt $26,845
Program Size 54
Transylvania University
4 Year
Lexington, KY
Transylvania University, located in Lexington, KY has 54 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $46,087.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 216 students
Tuition $34,370
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Business
Average Salary $45,832
Average Debt $20,532
Program Size 479
University of Kentucky (UK)
4 Year
Lexington, KY
Video Rating
University of Kentucky (UK), located in Lexington, KY has 479 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $45,832.
Acceptance Rate 89%
Undergraduates 6,529 students
Tuition $10,936
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Business
Average Salary $45,435
Average Debt $21,732
Program Size 102
Midway University
4 Year
Midway, KY
Midway University, located in Midway, KY has 102 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $45,435.
Acceptance Rate 46%
Undergraduates 220 students
Tuition $22,250
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Business
Average Salary $39,741
Average Debt $25,793
Program Size 45
Asbury University
4 Year
Wilmore, KY
Video Rating
Asbury University, located in Wilmore, KY has 45 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $39,741.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 369 students
Tuition $27,934
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Business
Average Salary $39,729
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Georgetown College
4 Year
Georgetown, KY
Video Rating
Georgetown College, located in Georgetown, KY has 13 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $39,729.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 259 students
Tuition $34,280
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Business
Average Salary $39,009
Average Debt $16,567
Program Size 155
University of the Cumberlands
4 Year
Williamsburg, KY
University of the Cumberlands, located in Williamsburg, KY has 155 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $39,009.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 1,895 students
Tuition $21,000
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Business
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 68
Eastern Kentucky University
4 Year
Richmond, KY
Video Rating
N/A
Eastern Kentucky University, located in Richmond, KY has 68 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 3,445 students
Tuition $8,150
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Business
Average Salary $36,992
Average Debt $26,208
Program Size 78
Morehead State University
4 Year
Morehead, KY
Morehead State University, located in Morehead, KY has 78 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $36,992.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 1,590 students
Tuition $8,098
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Business
Average Salary $36,560
Average Debt $27,070
Program Size 60
Spalding University
4 Year
Louisville, KY
Spalding University, located in Louisville, KY has 60 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $36,560.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 547 students
Tuition $24,000
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Business
Average Salary $35,914
Average Debt $21,060
Program Size 110
Campbellsville University
4 Year
Campbellsville, KY
Campbellsville University, located in Campbellsville, KY has 110 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $35,914.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 616 students
Tuition $23,828
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Business
Average Salary $33,726
Average Debt $23,275
Program Size 188
Murray State University
4 Year
Murray, KY
Murray State University, located in Murray, KY has 188 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $33,726.
Acceptance Rate 91%
Undergraduates 2,319 students
Tuition $7,608
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Business
Average Salary $28,236
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 38
Kentucky Wesleyan College
4 Year
Owensboro, KY
Kentucky Wesleyan College, located in Owensboro, KY has 38 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $28,236.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 136 students
Tuition $23,120
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Business
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 29
Brescia University
4 Year
Owensboro, KY
Brescia University, located in Owensboro, KY has 29 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 176 students
Tuition $20,440
0
4.0
My GPA
