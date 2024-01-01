We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business programs in Louisiana. We looked at 1 programs to put our Business rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business in Louisiana. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business in Louisiana. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Louisiana. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business degree in Louisiana.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Majors in Louisiana

What is the best university for majoring in Business in Louisiana?

Dillard University is the best university for majoring in Business based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Dillard University earned an average of N/A 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business in Louisiana?

Louisiana College is the cheapest university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $15,070 to attend Louisiana College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business in Louisiana?

Tulane University is the most expensive university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,638 to attend Tulane University.