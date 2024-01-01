We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business programs in Oklahoma. We looked at 3 programs to put our Business rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business in Oklahoma. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business in Oklahoma. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Oklahoma. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business degree in Oklahoma.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Majors in Oklahoma

What is the best university for majoring in Business in Oklahoma?

DeVry University-Oklahoma is the best university for majoring in Business based on earnings data. On average, graduates from DeVry University-Oklahoma earned an average of $48,225 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business in Oklahoma?

Randall University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $12,340 to attend Randall University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business in Oklahoma?

University of Tulsa is the most expensive university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $39,521 to attend University of Tulsa.