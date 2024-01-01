Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business in Tennessee

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business programs in Tennessee. We looked at 8 programs to put our Business rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business in Tennessee. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business in Tennessee. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Tennessee. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business degree in Tennessee.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Majors in Tennessee

What is the best university for majoring in Business in Tennessee?

Belmont University is the best university for majoring in Business based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Belmont University earned an average of $52,107 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business in Tennessee?

Austin Peay State University (APSU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,501 to attend Austin Peay State University (APSU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business in Tennessee?

Christian Brothers University is the most expensive university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $30,166 to attend Christian Brothers University.

#1 Best College for Business
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $25,056
Program Size 92
Belmont University
4 Year
Nashville, TN
Belmont University, located in Nashville, TN has 92 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 1,803 students
Tuition $30,000
#2 Best College for Business
Average Salary $50,096
Average Debt $38,673
Program Size 142
Strayer University-Tennessee
4 Year
Memphis, TN
Strayer University-Tennessee, located in Memphis, TN has 142 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $50,096.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 233 students
Tuition $12,975
#3 Best College for Business
Average Salary $48,225
Average Debt $40,017
Program Size 4
DeVry University-Tennessee
4 Year
Nashville, TN
DeVry University-Tennessee, located in Nashville, TN has 4 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $48,225.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 56 students
Tuition $19,568
#4 Best College for Business
Average Salary $43,426
Average Debt $42,961
Program Size 36
Christian Brothers University
4 Year
Memphis, TN
Christian Brothers University, located in Memphis, TN has 36 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $43,426.
Acceptance Rate 46%
Undergraduates 504 students
Tuition $30,166
#5 Best College for Business
Average Salary $39,178
Average Debt $39,329
Program Size 5
Argosy University-Nashville
4 Year
Nashville, TN
Argosy University-Nashville, located in Nashville, TN has 5 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $39,178.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 77 students
Tuition $13,560
#6 Best College for Business
Average Salary $37,883
Average Debt $24,725
Program Size 203
Austin Peay State University (APSU)
4 Year
Clarksville, TN
Austin Peay State University (APSU), located in Clarksville, TN has 203 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $37,883.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 1,921 students
Tuition $7,501
#7 Best College for Business
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
Lincoln Memorial University
4 Year
Harrogate, TN
Lincoln Memorial University, located in Harrogate, TN has 8 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 916 students
Tuition $20,546
#8 Best College for Business
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 54
Fisk University
4 Year
Nashville, TN
Fisk University, located in Nashville, TN has 54 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 136 students
Tuition $21,480
