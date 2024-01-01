Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in Alabama

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Alabama. We looked at 21 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Alabama. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Alabama. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Alabama. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Alabama.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Alabama

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Alabama?

University of North Alabama is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of North Alabama earned an average of $55,151 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Alabama?

University of South Alabama is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,332 to attend University of South Alabama.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Alabama?

Spring Hill College is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $34,092 to attend Spring Hill College.

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $55,151
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 45
University of North Alabama
4 Year
Florence, AL
University of North Alabama, located in Florence, AL has 45 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $55,151.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 1,387 students
Tuition $7,774
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt $22,599
Program Size 92
University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)
4 Year
Birmingham, AL
University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), located in Birmingham, AL has 92 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 4,669 students
Tuition $7,766
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 46
Auburn University (AU)
4 Year
Auburn, AL
Auburn University (AU), located in Auburn, AL has 46 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 6,093 students
Tuition $10,424
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $28,960
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 35
Alabama State University
4 Year
Montgomery, AL
Alabama State University, located in Montgomery, AL has 35 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $28,960.
Acceptance Rate 46%
Undergraduates 910 students
Tuition $8,720
#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $21,508
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Jacksonville State University
4 Year
Jacksonville, AL
Jacksonville State University, located in Jacksonville, AL has 15 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $21,508.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,672 students
Tuition $7,500
#6 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $24,500
Program Size 95
The University of Alabama (UA)
4 Year
Tuscaloosa, AL
The University of Alabama (UA), located in Tuscaloosa, AL has 95 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 54%
Undergraduates 8,428 students
Tuition $10,170
#7 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $28,500
Program Size 24
Alabama A & M University
4 Year
Normal, AL
Alabama A & M University, located in Normal, AL has 24 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 813 students
Tuition $9,366
#8 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
University of Montevallo
4 Year
Montevallo, AL
University of Montevallo, located in Montevallo, AL has 22 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 658 students
Tuition $11,410
#9 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Auburn University at Montgomery
4 Year
Montgomery, AL
Auburn University at Montgomery, located in Montgomery, AL has 22 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 884 students
Tuition $9,350
#10 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH)
4 Year
Huntsville, AL
University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), located in Huntsville, AL has 19 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 1,632 students
Tuition $9,128
#11 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
Troy University
4 Year
Troy, AL
Troy University, located in Troy, AL has 19 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 3,484 students
Tuition $7,924
#12 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
Birmingham Southern College
4 Year
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham Southern College, located in Birmingham, AL has 17 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 266 students
Tuition $33,128
#13 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $30,203
Program Size 17
University of South Alabama
4 Year
Mobile, AL
University of South Alabama, located in Mobile, AL has 17 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 3,560 students
Tuition $7,332
#14 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Huntingdon College
4 Year
Montgomery, AL
Huntingdon College, located in Montgomery, AL has 16 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 311 students
Tuition $25,050
#15 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Tuskegee University
4 Year
Tuskegee, AL
Tuskegee University, located in Tuskegee, AL has 12 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 639 students
Tuition $20,015
