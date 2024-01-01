Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in Connecticut

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Connecticut. We looked at 14 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Connecticut. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Connecticut. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Connecticut. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Connecticut.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Connecticut

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Connecticut?

University of Connecticut is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Connecticut earned an average of $47,260 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Connecticut?

Central Connecticut State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,300 to attend Central Connecticut State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Connecticut?

Trinity College is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,776 to attend Trinity College.

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $24,827
Program Size 88
University of Connecticut
4 Year
Storrs, CT
Video Rating
University of Connecticut, located in Storrs, CT has 88 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 7,782 students
Tuition $13,366
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $44,356
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 53
University of New Haven
4 Year
West Haven, CT
University of New Haven, located in West Haven, CT has 53 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $44,356.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 1,943 students
Tuition $35,650
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 59
Yale University
4 Year
New Haven, CT
Video Rating
Yale University , located in New Haven, CT has 59 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 7%
Undergraduates 4,251 students
Tuition $47,600
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 50
Wesleyan University
4 Year
Middletown, CT
Video Rating
Wesleyan University, located in Middletown, CT has 50 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 22%
Undergraduates 832 students
Tuition $49,274
#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $19,033
Program Size 33
Southern Connecticut State University
4 Year
New Haven, CT
Video Rating
Southern Connecticut State University, located in New Haven, CT has 33 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 2,368 students
Tuition $9,600
#6 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $24,236
Program Size 32
Western Connecticut State University
4 Year
Danbury, CT
Western Connecticut State University, located in Danbury, CT has 32 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 1,226 students
Tuition $9,516
#7 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 23
Central Connecticut State University
4 Year
New Britain, CT
Video Rating
N/A
Central Connecticut State University, located in New Britain, CT has 23 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 2,575 students
Tuition $9,300
#8 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
Trinity College
4 Year
Hartford, CT
Video Rating
Trinity College, located in Hartford, CT has 19 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 33%
Undergraduates 610 students
Tuition $50,776
#9 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $27,235
Program Size 15
University of Hartford
4 Year
West Hartford, CT
University of Hartford, located in West Hartford, CT has 15 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 1,624 students
Tuition $36,460
#10 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Sacred Heart University
4 Year
Fairfield, CT
Sacred Heart University, located in Fairfield, CT has 12 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 2,323 students
Tuition $37,170
#11 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
Connecticut College
4 Year
New London, CT
Connecticut College, located in New London, CT has 9 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 40%
Undergraduates 442 students
Tuition $49,350
#12 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
University of Saint Joseph
4 Year
West Hartford, CT
University of Saint Joseph, located in West Hartford, CT has 8 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 792 students
Tuition $36,200
#13 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
Fairfield University
4 Year
Fairfield, CT
Video Rating
Fairfield University, located in Fairfield, CT has 8 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 1,359 students
Tuition $44,875
#14 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
Quinnipiac University (QU)
4 Year
Hamden, CT
Video Rating
Quinnipiac University (QU), located in Hamden, CT has 5 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 2,771 students
Tuition $42,270
