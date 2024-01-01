We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Indiana. We looked at 33 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Indiana. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Indiana. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Indiana. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Indiana.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Indiana

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Indiana?

Purdue University-Main Campus is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Purdue University-Main Campus earned an average of $41,565 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Indiana?

Indiana University-Kokomo is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,941 to attend Indiana University-Kokomo.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Indiana?

University of Notre Dame is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $47,929 to attend University of Notre Dame.