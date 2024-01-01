Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in Indiana

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Indiana. We looked at 33 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Indiana. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Indiana. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Indiana. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Indiana.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Indiana

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Indiana?

Purdue University-Main Campus is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Purdue University-Main Campus earned an average of $41,565 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Indiana?

Indiana University-Kokomo is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,941 to attend Indiana University-Kokomo.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Indiana?

University of Notre Dame is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $47,929 to attend University of Notre Dame.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $41,565
Average Debt $19,133
Program Size 151
Purdue University-Main Campus
4 Year
West Lafayette, IN
Video Rating
Purdue University-Main Campus, located in West Lafayette, IN has 151 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $41,565.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 9,732 students
Tuition $10,002
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $41,007
Average Debt $24,532
Program Size 90
Indiana University-Bloomington
4 Year
Bloomington, IN
Video Rating
N/A
Indiana University-Bloomington, located in Bloomington, IN has 90 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $41,007.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 10,650 students
Tuition $10,388
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $39,153
Average Debt $24,495
Program Size 102
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI)
4 Year
Indianapolis, IN
Video Rating
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI), located in Indianapolis, IN has 102 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $39,153.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 6,715 students
Tuition $9,056
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $38,721
Average Debt $24,131
Program Size 40
Indiana State University
4 Year
Terre Haute, IN
Indiana State University, located in Terre Haute, IN has 40 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $38,721.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 2,629 students
Tuition $8,580
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $26,506
Program Size 61
Ball State University (BSU)
4 Year
Muncie, IN
Video Rating
Ball State University (BSU), located in Muncie, IN has 61 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 5,208 students
Tuition $9,498
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
Hanover College
4 Year
Hanover, IN
Hanover College, located in Hanover, IN has 19 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 253 students
Tuition $34,514
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $30,409
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 26
Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne
4 Year
Fort Wayne, IN
Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne, located in Fort Wayne, IN has 26 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $30,409.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 1,551 students
Tuition $8,080
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $25,580
Average Debt $25,602
Program Size 50
Valparaiso University
4 Year
Valparaiso, IN
Valparaiso University, located in Valparaiso, IN has 50 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $25,580.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 1,452 students
Tuition $36,160
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 73
Butler University
4 Year
Indianapolis, IN
Butler University, located in Indianapolis, IN has 73 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 1,204 students
Tuition $37,010
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 26
University of Indianapolis
4 Year
Indianapolis, IN
University of Indianapolis, located in Indianapolis, IN has 26 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 1,277 students
Tuition $26,290
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $21,927
Program Size 26
Indiana University-Southeast
4 Year
New Albany, IN
Indiana University-Southeast, located in New Albany, IN has 26 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 952 students
Tuition $6,949
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
University of Notre Dame
4 Year
Notre Dame, IN
Video Rating
University of Notre Dame, located in Notre Dame, IN has 24 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 20%
Undergraduates 3,628 students
Tuition $47,929
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
Franklin University Switzerland (FUS)
4 Year
Franklin, IN
Video Rating
Franklin University Switzerland (FUS), located in Franklin, IN has 19 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 193 students
Tuition $29,025
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
Saint Mary's College
4 Year
Notre Dame, IN
Saint Mary's College, located in Notre Dame, IN has 17 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 372 students
Tuition $37,400
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
University of Evansville
4 Year
Evansville, IN
University of Evansville, located in Evansville, IN has 17 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 498 students
Tuition $32,946
0
4.0
My GPA
