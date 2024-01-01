Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in Iowa

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Iowa. We looked at 21 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Iowa. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Iowa. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Iowa. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Iowa.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Iowa

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Iowa?

Iowa State University (ISU) is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Iowa State University (ISU) earned an average of $49,058 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Iowa?

Iowa State University (ISU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,736 to attend Iowa State University (ISU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Iowa?

Grinnell College is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $46,990 to attend Grinnell College.

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $49,058
Average Debt $22,116
Program Size 66
Iowa State University (ISU)
4 Year
Ames, IA
Video Rating
Iowa State University (ISU), located in Ames, IA has 66 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $49,058.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 7,860 students
Tuition $7,736
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $37,568
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 27
Luther College
4 Year
Decorah, IA
Luther College, located in Decorah, IA has 27 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $37,568.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 496 students
Tuition $39,190
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $36,312
Average Debt $23,750
Program Size 73
University of Iowa (UI)
4 Year
Iowa City, IA
Video Rating
University of Iowa (UI), located in Iowa City, IA has 73 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $36,312.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 6,835 students
Tuition $8,104
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $18,500
Program Size 47
Grinnell College
4 Year
Grinnell, IA
Grinnell College, located in Grinnell, IA has 47 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 25%
Undergraduates 396 students
Tuition $46,990
#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Morningside College
4 Year
Sioux City, IA
Morningside College, located in Sioux City, IA has 22 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 628 students
Tuition $28,155
#6 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Drake University
4 Year
Des Moines, IA
Video Rating
Drake University , located in Des Moines, IA has 14 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,287 students
Tuition $33,696
#7 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Coe College
4 Year
Cedar Rapids, IA
Video Rating
Coe College, located in Cedar Rapids, IA has 14 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 316 students
Tuition $39,080
#8 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Upper Iowa University
4 Year
Fayette, IA
Upper Iowa University, located in Fayette, IA has 12 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 1,252 students
Tuition $28,073
#9 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
University of Northern Iowa
4 Year
Cedar Falls, IA
Video Rating
N/A
University of Northern Iowa, located in Cedar Falls, IA has 9 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 2,579 students
Tuition $7,817
#10 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
Northwestern College
4 Year
Orange City, IA
Northwestern College, located in Orange City, IA has 9 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 296 students
Tuition $28,950
#11 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
Briar Cliff University
4 Year
Sioux City, IA
Briar Cliff University, located in Sioux City, IA has 8 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 248 students
Tuition $28,090
#12 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
Cornell College
4 Year
Mount Vernon, IA
Cornell College, located in Mount Vernon, IA has 8 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 213 students
Tuition $38,700
#13 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Dordt College
4 Year
Sioux Center, IA
Dordt College, located in Sioux Center, IA has 7 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 346 students
Tuition $28,280
#14 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
St. Ambrose University
4 Year
Davenport, IA
Video Rating
N/A
St. Ambrose University, located in Davenport, IA has 6 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 988 students
Tuition $28,380
#15 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Graceland University-Lamoni
4 Year
Lamoni, IA
Graceland University-Lamoni, located in Lamoni, IA has 6 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 626 students
Tuition $25,890
