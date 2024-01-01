Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in Kansas

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Kansas. We looked at 20 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Kansas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Kansas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Kansas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Kansas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Kansas

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Kansas?

Kansas State University (KSU) is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Kansas State University (KSU) earned an average of $42,682 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Kansas?

Fort Hays State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,654 to attend Fort Hays State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Kansas?

Baker University (BU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $27,160 to attend Baker University (BU).

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 35
Kansas State University (KSU)
4 Year
Manhattan, KS
Video Rating
Kansas State University (KSU), located in Manhattan, KS has 35 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 5,253 students
Tuition $9,350
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $41,193
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 46
University of Kansas (UK)
4 Year
Lawrence, KS
Video Rating
University of Kansas (UK), located in Lawrence, KS has 46 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $41,193.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 6,510 students
Tuition $10,825
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $25,713
Program Size 34
Wichita State University
4 Year
Wichita, KS
Wichita State University, located in Wichita, KS has 34 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 2,960 students
Tuition $7,528
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $36,668
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Fort Hays State University
4 Year
Hays, KS
Fort Hays State University, located in Hays, KS has 14 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $36,668.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 3,279 students
Tuition $4,654
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 27
Pittsburg State University
4 Year
Pittsburg, KS
Pittsburg State University, located in Pittsburg, KS has 27 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 1,667 students
Tuition $6,508
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Emporia State University
4 Year
Emporia, KS
Emporia State University, located in Emporia, KS has 18 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 1,432 students
Tuition $5,936
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
Kansas Wesleyan University
4 Year
Salina, KS
Kansas Wesleyan University, located in Salina, KS has 17 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 193 students
Tuition $26,600
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
Baker University (BU)
4 Year
Baldwin City, KS
Video Rating
Baker University (BU), located in Baldwin City, KS has 8 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 846 students
Tuition $27,160
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Washburn University
4 Year
Topeka, KS
Washburn University, located in Topeka, KS has 7 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,050 students
Tuition $6,350
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Benedictine College
4 Year
Atchison, KS
Benedictine College, located in Atchison, KS has 7 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 99%
Undergraduates 396 students
Tuition $26,200
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Bethel College-North Newton
4 Year
North Newton, KS
Bethel College-North Newton, located in North Newton, KS has 7 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 98 students
Tuition $25,400
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Newman University
4 Year
Wichita, KS
Newman University, located in Wichita, KS has 6 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 495 students
Tuition $26,030
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
Friends University
4 Year
Wichita, KS
Friends University, located in Wichita, KS has 5 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 515 students
Tuition $25,965
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 4
Bethany College
4 Year
Lindsborg, KS
Bethany College, located in Lindsborg, KS has 4 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 99%
Undergraduates 134 students
Tuition $25,900
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 4
MidAmerica Nazarene University
4 Year
Olathe, KS
MidAmerica Nazarene University, located in Olathe, KS has 4 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 597 students
Tuition $26,150
0
4.0
My GPA
