2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in Kentucky

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Kentucky. We looked at 21 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Kentucky. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Kentucky. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Kentucky. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Kentucky.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Kentucky

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Kentucky?

University of Louisville is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Louisville earned an average of $42,682 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Kentucky?

Murray State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,608 to attend Murray State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Kentucky?

Centre College is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $38,200 to attend Centre College.

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $18,455
Program Size 57
University of Louisville
4 Year
Louisville, KY
University of Louisville, located in Louisville, KY has 57 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 4,881 students
Tuition $10,744
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $41,937
Average Debt $26,181
Program Size 48
Northern Kentucky University
4 Year
Highland Heights, KY
Northern Kentucky University, located in Highland Heights, KY has 48 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $41,937.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 2,740 students
Tuition $9,120
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $36,668
Average Debt $22,864
Program Size 112
University of Kentucky (UK)
4 Year
Lexington, KY
University of Kentucky (UK), located in Lexington, KY has 112 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $36,668.
Acceptance Rate 89%
Undergraduates 6,529 students
Tuition $10,936
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $33,176
Average Debt $28,000
Program Size 90
Eastern Kentucky University
4 Year
Richmond, KY
Eastern Kentucky University, located in Richmond, KY has 90 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $33,176.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 3,445 students
Tuition $8,150
#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $23,761
Average Debt $22,188
Program Size 85
Western Kentucky University
4 Year
Bowling Green, KY
Western Kentucky University, located in Bowling Green, KY has 85 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $23,761.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 3,674 students
Tuition $9,482
#6 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 33
Murray State University
4 Year
Murray, KY
Murray State University, located in Murray, KY has 33 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 91%
Undergraduates 2,319 students
Tuition $7,608
#7 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
Centre College
4 Year
Danville, KY
Centre College, located in Danville, KY has 24 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 327 students
Tuition $38,200
#8 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 21
Berea College
4 Year
Berea, KY
Berea College, located in Berea, KY has 21 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 37%
Undergraduates 316 students
Tuition $24,870
#9 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Morehead State University
4 Year
Morehead, KY
Morehead State University, located in Morehead, KY has 16 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 1,590 students
Tuition $8,098
#10 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Bellarmine University
4 Year
Louisville, KY
Bellarmine University, located in Louisville, KY has 15 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 897 students
Tuition $37,650
#11 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Transylvania University
4 Year
Lexington, KY
Transylvania University, located in Lexington, KY has 14 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 216 students
Tuition $34,370
#12 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
University of Pikeville
4 Year
Pikeville, KY
University of Pikeville, located in Pikeville, KY has 13 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 100%
Undergraduates 353 students
Tuition $18,840
#13 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Kentucky Wesleyan College
4 Year
Owensboro, KY
Kentucky Wesleyan College, located in Owensboro, KY has 12 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 136 students
Tuition $23,120
#14 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
University of the Cumberlands
4 Year
Williamsburg, KY
University of the Cumberlands, located in Williamsburg, KY has 12 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 1,895 students
Tuition $21,000
#15 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Kentucky State University
4 Year
Frankfort, KY
Kentucky State University, located in Frankfort, KY has 6 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 355 students
Tuition $7,754
