2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in Minnesota

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Minnesota. We looked at 26 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Minnesota. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Minnesota. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Minnesota. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Minnesota.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Minnesota

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Minnesota?

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Minnesota-Twin Cities earned an average of $46,087 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Minnesota?

Metropolitan State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,566 to attend Metropolitan State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Minnesota?

Carleton College is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,263 to attend Carleton College.

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $46,087
Average Debt $20,458
Program Size 287
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
4 Year
Minneapolis, MN
Video Rating
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, located in Minneapolis, MN has 287 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $46,087.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 12,759 students
Tuition $13,790
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $44,384
Average Debt $24,723
Program Size 28
Augsburg University
4 Year
Minneapolis, MN
Augsburg University, located in Minneapolis, MN has 28 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $44,384.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 916 students
Tuition N/A
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $43,798
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 26
Hamline University
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
Hamline University, located in Saint Paul, MN has 26 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $43,798.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 940 students
Tuition $37,886
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $38,829
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 90
St Olaf College
4 Year
Northfield, MN
Video Rating
St Olaf College, located in Northfield, MN has 90 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $38,829.
Acceptance Rate 36%
Undergraduates 681 students
Tuition $42,940
#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
Concordia College at Moorhead
4 Year
Moorhead, MN
Concordia College at Moorhead, located in Moorhead, MN has 19 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 536 students
Tuition $35,464
#6 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt $23,550
Program Size 71
University of Minnesota-Duluth
4 Year
Duluth, MN
University of Minnesota-Duluth, located in Duluth, MN has 71 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 2,013 students
Tuition $13,082
#7 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $36,852
Average Debt $23,421
Program Size 34
Metropolitan State University
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
Metropolitan State University, located in Saint Paul, MN has 34 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $36,852.
Acceptance Rate 100%
Undergraduates 2,244 students
Tuition $7,566
#8 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $36,141
Average Debt $12,305
Program Size 72
Carleton College
4 Year
Northfield, MN
Video Rating
Carleton College, located in Northfield, MN has 72 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $36,141.
Acceptance Rate 21%
Undergraduates 493 students
Tuition $49,263
#9 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $32,569
Average Debt $20,403
Program Size 46
University of Minnesota-Morris
4 Year
Morris, MN
University of Minnesota-Morris, located in Morris, MN has 46 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $32,569.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 367 students
Tuition $12,846
#10 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $32,382
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 43
Gustavus Adolphus College
4 Year
Saint Peter, MN
Gustavus Adolphus College, located in Saint Peter, MN has 43 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $32,382.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 522 students
Tuition $41,620
#11 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 30
Macalester College
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
Video Rating
N/A
Macalester College, located in Saint Paul, MN has 30 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 517 students
Tuition $48,887
#12 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 40
Bethel University (BU)
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
Video Rating
Bethel University (BU), located in Saint Paul, MN has 40 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 979 students
Tuition $34,140
#13 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 32
Winona State University
4 Year
Winona, MN
Winona State University, located in Winona, MN has 32 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 1,841 students
Tuition $9,047
#14 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
College of Saint Benedict
4 Year
Saint Joseph, MN
College of Saint Benedict, located in Saint Joseph, MN has 22 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 475 students
Tuition $40,846
#15 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 21
Saint Cloud State University
4 Year
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud State University, located in Saint Cloud, MN has 21 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 2,644 students
Tuition $7,814
