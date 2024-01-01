Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in Nebraska

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Nebraska. We looked at 11 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Nebraska. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Nebraska. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Nebraska. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Nebraska.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Nebraska

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Nebraska?

Creighton University is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Creighton University earned an average of $28,598 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Nebraska?

Wayne State College is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,898 to attend Wayne State College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Nebraska?

Creighton University is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $36,422 to attend Creighton University.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $28,598
Average Debt $26,531
Program Size 67
Creighton University
4 Year
Omaha, NE
Creighton University, located in Omaha, NE has 67 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $28,598.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 2,218 students
Tuition $36,422
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 32
Wayne State College
4 Year
Wayne, NE
Wayne State College, located in Wayne, NE has 32 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 725 students
Tuition $5,898
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 31
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
4 Year
Lincoln, NE
University of Nebraska-Lincoln, located in Lincoln, NE has 31 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 5,227 students
Tuition $8,367
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 21
University of Nebraska at Omaha
4 Year
Omaha, NE
University of Nebraska at Omaha, located in Omaha, NE has 21 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 3,061 students
Tuition $6,898
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
University of Nebraska at Kearney
4 Year
Kearney, NE
Video Rating
N/A
University of Nebraska at Kearney, located in Kearney, NE has 16 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 1,325 students
Tuition $6,711
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
Concordia University-Nebraska
4 Year
Seward, NE
Concordia University-Nebraska, located in Seward, NE has 10 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 590 students
Tuition $27,110
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 4
Hastings College
4 Year
Hastings, NE
Hastings College, located in Hastings, NE has 4 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 276 students
Tuition $27,300
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 3
Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU)
4 Year
Lincoln, NE
Video Rating
Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU), located in Lincoln, NE has 3 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 498 students
Tuition $29,800
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 3
Union College
4 Year
Lincoln, NE
Union College, located in Lincoln, NE has 3 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 190 students
Tuition $21,970
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 3
Doane University-Arts & Sciences
4 Year
Crete, NE
Doane University-Arts & Sciences, located in Crete, NE has 3 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 200 students
Tuition $28,790
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 1
College of Saint Mary
4 Year
Omaha, NE
College of Saint Mary, located in Omaha, NE has 1 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 264 students
Tuition $28,964
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Chemistry Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved