2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in Nevada

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Nevada. We looked at 2 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Nevada. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Nevada. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Nevada. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Nevada.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Nevada

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Nevada?

University of Nevada, Reno is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Nevada, Reno earned an average of $41,937 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Nevada?

University of Nevada, Reno is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,902 to attend University of Nevada, Reno.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Nevada?

University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,943 to attend University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV).

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $41,937
Average Debt $17,923
Program Size 60
University of Nevada, Reno
4 Year
Reno, NV
Video Rating
N/A
University of Nevada, Reno, located in Reno, NV has 60 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $41,937.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 4,142 students
Tuition $6,902
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV)
4 Year
Las Vegas, NV
Video Rating
University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV), located in Las Vegas, NV has 20 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 5,408 students
Tuition $6,943
