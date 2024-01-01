Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in Oregon

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Oregon. We looked at 14 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Oregon. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Oregon. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Oregon. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Oregon.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Oregon

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Oregon?

Portland State University (PSU) is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Portland State University (PSU) earned an average of $41,789 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Oregon?

Eastern Oregon University is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,764 to attend Eastern Oregon University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Oregon?

Reed College is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,940 to attend Reed College.

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $41,789
Average Debt $26,510
Program Size 43
Portland State University (PSU)
4 Year
Portland, OR
Video Rating
Portland State University (PSU), located in Portland, OR has 43 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $41,789.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 6,057 students
Tuition $8,034
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $39,369
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 29
Southern Oregon University
4 Year
Ashland, OR
Southern Oregon University, located in Ashland, OR has 29 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $39,369.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 1,051 students
Tuition $8,145
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 92
Oregon State University (OSU)
4 Year
Corvallis, OR
Video Rating
Oregon State University (OSU), located in Corvallis, OR has 92 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 6,211 students
Tuition $10,107
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $35,594
Average Debt $21,333
Program Size 52
University of Oregon (UO)
4 Year
Eugene, OR
Video Rating
University of Oregon (UO), located in Eugene, OR has 52 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $35,594.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 5,942 students
Tuition $10,289
#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $35,330
Average Debt $24,926
Program Size 46
Willamette University
4 Year
Salem, OR
Willamette University, located in Salem, OR has 46 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $35,330.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 675 students
Tuition $45,617
#6 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $34,704
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 33
Pacific University
4 Year
Forest Grove, OR
Pacific University, located in Forest Grove, OR has 33 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $34,704.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 1,160 students
Tuition $39,858
#7 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $21,134
Program Size 46
University of Portland (UP)
4 Year
Portland, OR
Video Rating
University of Portland (UP), located in Portland, OR has 46 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 987 students
Tuition $42,288
#8 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $23,579
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 21
Western Oregon University (WOU)
4 Year
Monmouth, OR
Video Rating
Western Oregon University (WOU), located in Monmouth, OR has 21 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $23,579.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 1,146 students
Tuition $9,369
#9 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
Lewis & Clark College
4 Year
Portland, OR
Lewis & Clark College, located in Portland, OR has 24 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 828 students
Tuition $45,104
#10 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 23
Reed College
4 Year
Portland, OR
Reed College, located in Portland, OR has 23 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 35%
Undergraduates 302 students
Tuition $49,940
#11 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
4 Year
McMinnville, OR
Video Rating
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus, located in McMinnville, OR has 10 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 328 students
Tuition $38,754
#12 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
George Fox University
4 Year
Newberg, OR
George Fox University, located in Newberg, OR has 7 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 1,127 students
Tuition $33,142
#13 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Eastern Oregon University
4 Year
La Grande, OR
Eastern Oregon University, located in La Grande, OR has 7 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 97%
Undergraduates 739 students
Tuition $7,764
#14 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 4
4 Year
Portland, OR
, located in Portland, OR has 4 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 2,691 students
Tuition $28,510
