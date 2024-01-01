Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in South Carolina

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in South Carolina. We looked at 22 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in South Carolina. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in South Carolina. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in South Carolina. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in South Carolina.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in South Carolina

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in South Carolina?

Winthrop University is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Winthrop University earned an average of $40,821 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in South Carolina?

University of South Carolina Aiken is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,878 to attend University of South Carolina Aiken.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in South Carolina?

Wofford College is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $38,705 to attend Wofford College.

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $40,821
Average Debt $21,756
Program Size 47
Winthrop University
4 Year
Rock Hill, SC
Winthrop University, located in Rock Hill, SC has 47 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $40,821.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,313 students
Tuition $14,456
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $40,485
Average Debt $25,955
Program Size 43
Wofford College
4 Year
Spartanburg, SC
Wofford College, located in Spartanburg, SC has 43 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $40,485.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 384 students
Tuition $38,705
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $39,585
Average Debt $22,578
Program Size 89
University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC)
4 Year
Columbia, SC
University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC), located in Columbia, SC has 89 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $39,585.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 8,172 students
Tuition $11,482
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $36,132
Average Debt $22,012
Program Size 47
Clemson University
4 Year
Clemson, SC
Clemson University, located in Clemson, SC has 47 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $36,132.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 5,639 students
Tuition $14,272
#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $32,284
Average Debt $26,795
Program Size 56
College of Charleston
4 Year
Charleston, SC
College of Charleston, located in Charleston, SC has 56 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $32,284.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 2,300 students
Tuition $11,322
#6 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 34
Furman
4 Year
Greenville, SC
Furman, located in Greenville, SC has 34 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 751 students
Tuition N/A
#7 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $16,121
Program Size 23
The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina
4 Year
Charleston, SC
The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina, located in Charleston, SC has 23 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 913 students
Tuition $11,364
#8 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
Francis Marion University
4 Year
Florence, SC
Francis Marion University, located in Florence, SC has 17 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 720 students
Tuition $10,100
#9 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
University of South Carolina Aiken
4 Year
Aiken, SC
University of South Carolina Aiken, located in Aiken, SC has 16 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 507 students
Tuition $9,878
#10 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Erskine College
4 Year
Due West, SC
Erskine College, located in Due West, SC has 14 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 117 students
Tuition $33,315
#11 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
South Carolina State University
4 Year
Orangeburg, SC
South Carolina State University, located in Orangeburg, SC has 14 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 461 students
Tuition $10,088
#12 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Lander University
4 Year
Greenwood, SC
Lander University, located in Greenwood, SC has 14 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 469 students
Tuition $10,752
#13 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
Presbyterian College
4 Year
Clinton, SC
Presbyterian College, located in Clinton, SC has 11 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 289 students
Tuition $36,130
#14 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
Coastal Carolina University (CCU)
4 Year
Conway, SC
Coastal Carolina University (CCU), located in Conway, SC has 9 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 2,055 students
Tuition $10,530
#15 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
University of South Carolina-Upstate
4 Year
Spartanburg, SC
University of South Carolina-Upstate, located in Spartanburg, SC has 8 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 1,218 students
Tuition $10,818
