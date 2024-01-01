Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in Virginia

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Virginia. We looked at 33 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Virginia. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Virginia. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Virginia. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Virginia.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Virginia

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Virginia?

College of William and Mary is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from College of William and Mary earned an average of $42,682 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Virginia?

Virginia State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,226 to attend Virginia State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Virginia?

University of Richmond is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,090 to attend University of Richmond.

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $17,772
Program Size 118
College of William and Mary
4 Year
Williamsburg, VA
College of William and Mary, located in Williamsburg, VA has 118 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 2,530 students
Tuition $19,372
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $23,203
Program Size 85
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
4 Year
Blacksburg, VA
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, located in Blacksburg, VA has 85 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 7,741 students
Tuition N/A
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $23,203
Program Size 85
Virginia Tech (VT)
4 Year
Blacksburg, VA
Virginia Tech (VT), located in Blacksburg, VA has 85 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 7,741 students
Tuition $12,485
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $39,741
Average Debt $25,086
Program Size 39
Radford University
4 Year
Radford, VA
Radford University, located in Radford, VA has 39 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $39,741.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 2,205 students
Tuition $9,809
#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $38,829
Average Debt $22,638
Program Size 51
Christopher Newport University
4 Year
Newport News, VA
Christopher Newport University, located in Newport News, VA has 51 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $38,829.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 1,253 students
Tuition $12,526
#6 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $34,704
Average Debt $23,559
Program Size 81
George Mason University
4 Year
Fairfax, VA
George Mason University, located in Fairfax, VA has 81 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $34,704.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 8,461 students
Tuition $10,952
#7 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
Roanoke College
4 Year
Salem, VA
Roanoke College, located in Salem, VA has 17 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 441 students
Tuition $39,791
#8 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt $17,821
Program Size 218
University of Virginia-Main Campus
4 Year
Charlottesville, VA
University of Virginia-Main Campus, located in Charlottesville, VA has 218 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 30%
Undergraduates 6,591 students
Tuition $15,192
#9 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt $21,087
Program Size 72
James Madison University (JMU)
4 Year
Harrisonburg, VA
James Madison University (JMU), located in Harrisonburg, VA has 72 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 5,201 students
Tuition $10,018
#10 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $32,772
Average Debt $22,564
Program Size 268
Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)
4 Year
Richmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), located in Richmond, VA has 268 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $32,772.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 7,146 students
Tuition $12,772
#11 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 36
University of Richmond
4 Year
University of Richmond, VA
University of Richmond, located in University of Richmond, VA has 36 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 1,102 students
Tuition $48,090
#12 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 26
Virginia Military Institute
4 Year
Lexington, VA
Virginia Military Institute, located in Lexington, VA has 26 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 381 students
Tuition $16,536
#13 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 23
Norfolk State University
4 Year
Norfolk, VA
Norfolk State University, located in Norfolk, VA has 23 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 1,071 students
Tuition $8,366
#14 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
University of Mary Washington
4 Year
Fredericksburg, VA
University of Mary Washington, located in Fredericksburg, VA has 22 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 1,152 students
Tuition $11,130
#15 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Randolph-Macon College
4 Year
Ashland, VA
Randolph-Macon College, located in Ashland, VA has 18 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 301 students
Tuition $37,600
