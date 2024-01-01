Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in Wisconsin

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Wisconsin. We looked at 28 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Wisconsin. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Wisconsin. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Wisconsin. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Wisconsin.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Wisconsin

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Wisconsin?

University of Wisconsin-Madison is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Wisconsin-Madison earned an average of $47,260 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Wisconsin?

University of Wisconsin-Parkside is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,341 to attend University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Wisconsin?

Beloit College is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $45,050 to attend Beloit College.

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 146
University of Wisconsin-Madison
4 Year
Madison, WI
University of Wisconsin-Madison, located in Madison, WI has 146 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 10,560 students
Tuition $10,415
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
4 Year
Stevens Point, WI
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, located in Stevens Point, WI has 15 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 1,852 students
Tuition $7,672
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $44,356
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay
4 Year
Green Bay, WI
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, located in Green Bay, WI has 19 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $44,356.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 1,312 students
Tuition $7,824
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $44,189
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 27
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
4 Year
Platteville, WI
University of Wisconsin-Platteville, located in Platteville, WI has 27 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $44,189.
Acceptance Rate 94%
Undergraduates 1,592 students
Tuition $7,488
#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $44,021
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 36
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
4 Year
La Crosse, WI
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, located in La Crosse, WI has 36 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $44,021.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 2,300 students
Tuition $8,832
#6 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $41,937
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 27
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
4 Year
River Falls, WI
University of Wisconsin-River Falls, located in River Falls, WI has 27 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $41,937.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 1,395 students
Tuition $7,937
#7 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $41,193
Average Debt $24,200
Program Size 68
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
4 Year
Eau Claire, WI
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, located in Eau Claire, WI has 68 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $41,193.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 2,131 students
Tuition $8,822
#8 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $40,821
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 39
Beloit College
4 Year
Beloit, WI
Beloit College, located in Beloit, WI has 39 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $40,821.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 276 students
Tuition $45,050
#9 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $39,369
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 29
Carthage College
4 Year
Kenosha, WI
Carthage College, located in Kenosha, WI has 29 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $39,369.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 652 students
Tuition $38,375
#10 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $39,153
Average Debt $21,042
Program Size 49
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
4 Year
Whitewater, WI
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, located in Whitewater, WI has 49 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $39,153.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 2,601 students
Tuition $7,637
#11 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $37,671
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 15
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM)
4 Year
Milwaukee, WI
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM), located in Milwaukee, WI has 15 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $37,671.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 5,394 students
Tuition $9,429
#12 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 31
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
4 Year
Oshkosh, WI
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, located in Oshkosh, WI has 31 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 2,368 students
Tuition $7,487
#13 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $25,838
Program Size 31
Ripon College
4 Year
Ripon, WI
Ripon College, located in Ripon, WI has 31 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 181 students
Tuition $36,514
#14 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
Lawrence University
4 Year
Appleton, WI
Lawrence University, located in Appleton, WI has 17 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 329 students
Tuition $43,740
#15 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Carroll University
4 Year
Waukesha, WI
Carroll University, located in Waukesha, WI has 14 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 94%
Undergraduates 747 students
Tuition $29,535
