2024 Best Colleges for Bible in Indiana

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Bible programs in Indiana. We looked at 9 programs to put our Bible rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Bible in Indiana. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Bible is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Bible: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Bible in Indiana. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Bible undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Indiana. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Bible degree in Indiana.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Bible Majors in Indiana

What is the best university for majoring in Bible in Indiana?

Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion is the best university for majoring in Bible based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion earned an average of $35,276 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible in Indiana?

Grace College and Theological Seminary is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $22,450 to attend Grace College and Theological Seminary.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible in Indiana?

University of Evansville is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $32,946 to attend University of Evansville.

#1 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $35,276
Average Debt $29,474
Program Size 9
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion
4 Year
Marion, IN
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion, located in Marion, IN has 9 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $35,276.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 784 students
Tuition $24,728
#2 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $21,052
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Grace College and Theological Seminary
4 Year
Winona Lake, IN
Grace College and Theological Seminary, located in Winona Lake, IN has 22 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $21,052.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 482 students
Tuition $22,450
#3 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Taylor University
4 Year
Upland, IN
Taylor University, located in Upland, IN has 12 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 447 students
Tuition $30,270
#4 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
Horizon University
4 Year
Indianapolis, IN
Horizon University, located in Indianapolis, IN has 9 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 9 students
Tuition N/A
#5 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Huntington University
4 Year
Huntington, IN
Huntington University, located in Huntington, IN has 7 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 291 students
Tuition $24,822
#6 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 3
Bethel College-Indiana
4 Year
Mishawaka, IN
Bethel College-Indiana, located in Mishawaka, IN has 3 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 384 students
Tuition $26,590
#7 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 2
Anderson University
4 Year
Anderson, IN
Anderson University, located in Anderson, IN has 2 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 512 students
Tuition $27,680
#8 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 1
Goshen College
4 Year
Goshen, IN
Goshen College, located in Goshen, IN has 1 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 219 students
Tuition $30,900
#9 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 1
University of Evansville
4 Year
Evansville, IN
University of Evansville, located in Evansville, IN has 1 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 498 students
Tuition $32,946
