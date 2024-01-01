Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Bible in Tennessee

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Bible programs in Tennessee. We looked at 8 programs to put our Bible rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Bible in Tennessee. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Bible is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Bible: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Bible in Tennessee. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Bible undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Tennessee. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Bible degree in Tennessee.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Bible Majors in Tennessee

What is the best university for majoring in Bible in Tennessee?

Freed-Hardeman University is the best university for majoring in Bible based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Freed-Hardeman University earned an average of $52,107 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible in Tennessee?

Johnson University is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $12,650 to attend Johnson University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible in Tennessee?

Belmont University is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $30,000 to attend Belmont University.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $23,250
Program Size 38
Freed-Hardeman University
4 Year
Henderson, TN
Freed-Hardeman University, located in Henderson, TN has 38 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 374 students
Tuition $21,500
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $30,001
Program Size 32
Lee University
4 Year
Cleveland, TN
Video Rating
Lee University, located in Cleveland, TN has 32 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 1,021 students
Tuition $15,000
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $28,902
Average Debt $24,561
Program Size 382
Johnson University
4 Year
Knoxville, TN
Johnson University, located in Knoxville, TN has 382 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $28,902.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 282 students
Tuition $12,650
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 80
Welch College
4 Year
Gallatin, TN
Welch College, located in Gallatin, TN has 80 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 47 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 35
Lipscomb University
4 Year
Nashville, TN
Video Rating
N/A
Lipscomb University, located in Nashville, TN has 35 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 1,324 students
Tuition $28,624
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
Milligan College
4 Year
Milligan College, TN
Milligan College, located in Milligan College, TN has 9 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 321 students
Tuition $29,830
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Belmont University
4 Year
Nashville, TN
Belmont University, located in Nashville, TN has 6 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 1,803 students
Tuition $30,000
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
Bryan College-Dayton
4 Year
Dayton, TN
Bryan College-Dayton, located in Dayton, TN has 5 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 46%
Undergraduates 286 students
Tuition $23,300
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Bible Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved