Biochemistry, Biophysics and Molecular Biology

Interested in examining close up the building blocks of life? Then a Biochemistry, Biophysics and Molecular Biology degree should definitely be on the agenda. Molecular Biology, biophysics, and biochemistry are all about the stuff of life, and that means an incredible combination of investigation, inquisitiveness, and even a little art. There are plenty of potential careers available for those with a Biochemistry, Biophysics and Molecular Biology degree or those who major in this field, even though this does seem like an incredibly specialized field. From practical sessions in some of the best-designed labs in the world to exploring world-changing research, a Biochemistry, Biophysics and Molecular Biology degree could be your route to career success.

What can I do with a Biochemistry, Biophysics and Molecular Biology degree?

This area of study is ideal for those students who want to prepare for a career in the medical or dental fields, but it can open a lot more doors than that. Taking a Biochemistry, Biophysics and Molecular Biology major can also prepare you for a role in biotechnology, drug and food research, pharmaceutical development, and even environmental research. From pharmacologist to nanotechnologist, having a Biochemistry, Biophysics and Molecular Biology degree is going to prove useful. You can even find graduates with a Biochemistry, Biophysics and Molecular Biology degree working in toxicology, science reporting, or the environmental engineering fields. Although this is a very focused degree option, that doesn’t mean that you are limited to biotechnology, biophysics, or biochemistry only. Any kind of science-based career will be made easier with a Biochemistry, Biophysics and Molecular Biology degree simply because of the high number of transferable skills, such as problem-solving, communications, and logical thinking. If you’re planning to study Biochemistry, Biophysics and Molecular Biology, then you may have more career options than you thought.

What is a Biochemistry, Biophysics and Molecular Biology salary?

Once you have graduated with your Biochemistry, Biophysics and Molecular Biology degree, then you’ll want a job that pays well. What sort of salary can you expect after successfully finishing your degree? That’s going to depend on your career path. A biochemist is ranked number four in the rankings of Best Science Jobs, with a salary that can be as low as $93,280 and as high as $129,950. Of course, other roles will offer alternative salaries. For example, a pharmacologist’s average annual salary is $118,662 but can get as high as $147,813 in some states. Have an idea of the kinds of jobs with a Biochemistry, Biophysics and Molecular Biology degree that you’d like to do, and start researching salaries.

Picking the right college

A Biochemistry, Biophysics and Molecular Biology degree is the 68th most popular degree in the US, and there are up to 608 schools offering a Biochemistry, Biophysics and Molecular Biology major. Science careers are known for being lucrative, but it all starts with your choice of school. There are lots to choose from and a variety of high-tier Biochemistry, Biophysics and Molecular Biology courses that may suit you better. However, the only way to be sure is to compare those campuses and labs to get a better overview and to start narrowing down your choices. Using CampusReel means that you get to find out more about every campus, and with more than 15,000 student-made campus tour videos, you can find out all that you need to know about the college life to expect between hitting the books to get your Biochemistry, Biophysics and Molecular Biology degree.

