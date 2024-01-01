Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biochemistry in North Carolina

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in North Carolina. We looked at 12 programs to put our Biochemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biochemistry in North Carolina. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry in North Carolina. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biochemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in North Carolina. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry degree in North Carolina.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors in North Carolina

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry in North Carolina?

North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) earned an average of $42,363 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry in North Carolina?

Winston-Salem State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,707 to attend Winston-Salem State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry in North Carolina?

Duke University is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,241 to attend Duke University.

#1 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $42,363
Average Debt $19,500
Program Size 140
North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)
4 Year
Raleigh, NC
North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU), located in Raleigh, NC has 140 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $42,363.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 8,573 students
Tuition $8,581
#2 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $41,565
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 63
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
4 Year
Greensboro, NC
University of North Carolina at Greensboro, located in Greensboro, NC has 63 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $41,565.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 4,086 students
Tuition $6,745
#3 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $20,186
Program Size 34
East Carolina University
4 Year
Greenville, NC
East Carolina University, located in Greenville, NC has 34 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 6,195 students
Tuition $6,580
#4 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 28
Elon University
4 Year
Elon, NC
Elon University , located in Elon, NC has 28 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 1,642 students
Tuition $32,172
#5 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 27
Wake Forest University
4 Year
Winston-Salem, NC
Wake Forest University , located in Winston-Salem, NC has 27 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 29%
Undergraduates 2,390 students
Tuition $47,682
#6 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 21
Salem College
4 Year
Winston-Salem, NC
Salem College, located in Winston-Salem, NC has 21 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 236 students
Tuition $26,236
#7 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
Queens University of Charlotte
4 Year
Charlotte, NC
Queens University of Charlotte, located in Charlotte, NC has 11 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 678 students
Tuition $32,560
#8 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
Duke University
4 Year
Durham, NC
Duke University, located in Durham, NC has 11 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 11%
Undergraduates 5,600 students
Tuition $49,241
#9 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
Campbell University
4 Year
Buies Creek, NC
Campbell University, located in Buies Creek, NC has 9 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 1,559 students
Tuition $28,820
#10 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
High Point University (HPU)
4 Year
High Point, NC
High Point University (HPU), located in High Point, NC has 8 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 960 students
Tuition $32,430
#11 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 4
Catawba College
4 Year
Salisbury, NC
Catawba College, located in Salisbury, NC has 4 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 32%
Undergraduates 265 students
Tuition $28,730
#12 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 4
Warren Wilson College
4 Year
Swannanoa, NC
Warren Wilson College, located in Swannanoa, NC has 4 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 165 students
Tuition $32,560
