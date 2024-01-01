Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biochemistry in Pennsylvania

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in Pennsylvania. We looked at 61 programs to put our Biochemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biochemistry in Pennsylvania. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry in Pennsylvania. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biochemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Pennsylvania. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry degree in Pennsylvania.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors in Pennsylvania

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry in Pennsylvania?

Lebanon Valley College is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Lebanon Valley College earned an average of $44,942 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry in Pennsylvania?

Kutztown University of Pennsylvania is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,411 to attend Kutztown University of Pennsylvania.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry in Pennsylvania?

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,665 to attend Carnegie Mellon University (CMU).

#1 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $44,942
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Lebanon Valley College
4 Year
Annville, PA
Lebanon Valley College, located in Annville, PA has 18 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $44,942.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 471 students
Tuition $39,030
#2 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $41,937
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 37
Bucknell University
4 Year
Lewisburg, PA
Bucknell University , located in Lewisburg, PA has 37 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $41,937.
Acceptance Rate 25%
Undergraduates 888 students
Tuition $50,152
#3 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $41,193
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 48
Duquesne University
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
Duquesne University, located in Pittsburgh, PA has 48 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $41,193.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 2,644 students
Tuition $33,778
#4 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $36,141
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania
4 Year
East Stroudsburg, PA
East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, located in East Stroudsburg, PA has 22 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $36,141.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 1,489 students
Tuition $9,684
#5 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $35,952
Average Debt $23,842
Program Size 189
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus
4 Year
University Park, PA
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus, located in University Park, PA has 189 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $35,952.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 12,622 students
Tuition N/A
#6 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $35,952
Average Debt $23,842
Program Size 189
Penn State University (PSU)
4 Year
University Park, PA
Penn State University (PSU), located in University Park, PA has 189 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $35,952.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 12,622 students
Tuition $17,514
#7 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $35,952
Average Debt $23,842
Program Size 52
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Berks
4 Year
Reading, PA
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Berks, located in Reading, PA has 52 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $35,952.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 364 students
Tuition $14,610
#8 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 111
Temple University (TU)
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
Temple University (TU), located in Philadelphia, PA has 111 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 9,095 students
Tuition $15,188
#9 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 45
Villanova University
4 Year
Villanova, PA
Villanova University, located in Villanova, PA has 45 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 3,196 students
Tuition $47,616
#10 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $33,281
Average Debt $23,699
Program Size 68
University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus, located in Pittsburgh, PA has 68 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $33,281.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 7,712 students
Tuition N/A
#11 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $33,281
Average Debt $23,699
Program Size 68
University of Pittsburgh
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
University of Pittsburgh, located in Pittsburgh, PA has 68 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $33,281.
Acceptance Rate 54%
Undergraduates 7,712 students
Tuition $18,192
#12 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $33,281
Average Debt $23,699
Program Size 20
University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown
4 Year
Johnstown, PA
University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown, located in Johnstown, PA has 20 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $33,281.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 477 students
Tuition $13,374
#13 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $33,281
Average Debt $23,699
Program Size 3
University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg
4 Year
Greensburg, PA
University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg, located in Greensburg, PA has 3 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $33,281.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 251 students
Tuition $13,382
#14 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 120
University of Pennsylvania
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
University of Pennsylvania, located in Philadelphia, PA has 120 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 10%
Undergraduates 7,701 students
Tuition $49,536
#15 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 66
University of Scranton
4 Year
Scranton, PA
University of Scranton, located in Scranton, PA has 66 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 1,434 students
Tuition $41,044
