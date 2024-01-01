Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Biochemistry in Illinois

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in Illinois. We looked at 20 programs to put our Biochemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biochemistry in Illinois. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry in Illinois. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biochemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Illinois. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry degree in Illinois.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors in Illinois

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry in Illinois?

Loyola University Chicago (LUC) is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Loyola University Chicago (LUC) earned an average of $30,988 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry in Illinois?

University of Illinois at Springfield is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $11,413 to attend University of Illinois at Springfield.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry in Illinois?

Illinois Institute of Technology is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $43,680 to attend Illinois Institute of Technology.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $30,988
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 107
Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Video Rating
Loyola University Chicago (LUC), located in Chicago, IL has 107 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $30,988.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 4,485 students
Tuition $40,426
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $29,995
Average Debt $19,634
Program Size 125
University of Illinois at Chicago
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Video Rating
University of Illinois at Chicago, located in Chicago, IL has 125 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $29,995.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 7,334 students
Tuition $13,664
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 44
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
4 Year
Champaign, IL
Video Rating
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), located in Champaign, IL has 44 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 12,243 students
Tuition $15,054
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 25
Augustana College
4 Year
Rock Island, IL
Augustana College, located in Rock Island, IL has 25 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 501 students
Tuition $38,466
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 21
Knox College
4 Year
Galesburg, IL
Video Rating
Knox College, located in Galesburg, IL has 21 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 309 students
Tuition $41,847
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Monmouth College
4 Year
Monmouth, IL
Monmouth College, located in Monmouth, IL has 18 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 289 students
Tuition $34,200
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Roosevelt University
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Roosevelt University, located in Chicago, IL has 16 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 1,494 students
Tuition $27,300
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Illinois State University
4 Year
Normal, IL
Video Rating
Illinois State University, located in Normal, IL has 15 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 5,164 students
Tuition $13,666
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Lewis University
4 Year
Romeoville, IL
Lewis University, located in Romeoville, IL has 14 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 1,797 students
Tuition $29,040
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Benedictine University
4 Year
Lisle, IL
Benedictine University, located in Lisle, IL has 13 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,888 students
Tuition $27,465
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Illinois Institute of Technology
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Video Rating
N/A
Illinois Institute of Technology, located in Chicago, IL has 13 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 2,750 students
Tuition $43,680
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Bradley University
4 Year
Peoria, IL
Video Rating
N/A
Bradley University, located in Peoria, IL has 13 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 1,451 students
Tuition $31,480
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
North Park University
4 Year
Chicago, IL
North Park University, located in Chicago, IL has 12 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 805 students
Tuition $25,860
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
North Central College (NCC)
4 Year
Naperville, IL
Video Rating
North Central College (NCC), located in Naperville, IL has 11 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 770 students
Tuition $35,421
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
Illinois College
4 Year
Jacksonville, IL
Video Rating
Illinois College, located in Jacksonville, IL has 10 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 227 students
Tuition $31,660
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Biochemistry Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved