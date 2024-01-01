Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Biochemistry in Michigan

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in Michigan. We looked at 23 programs to put our Biochemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biochemistry in Michigan. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry in Michigan. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biochemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Michigan. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry degree in Michigan.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors in Michigan

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry in Michigan?

University of Detroit Mercy is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Detroit Mercy earned an average of $48,432 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry in Michigan?

Saginaw Valley State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,968 to attend Saginaw Valley State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry in Michigan?

Albion College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $39,313 to attend Albion College.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $48,432
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 27
University of Detroit Mercy
4 Year
Detroit, MI
University of Detroit Mercy, located in Detroit, MI has 27 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $48,432.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 1,387 students
Tuition $38,626
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $48,041
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Western Michigan University (WMU)
4 Year
Kalamazoo, MI
Video Rating
Western Michigan University (WMU), located in Kalamazoo, MI has 18 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $48,041.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 5,175 students
Tuition $11,029
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 30
Oakland University
4 Year
Rochester Hills, MI
Oakland University, located in Rochester Hills, MI has 30 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 4,369 students
Tuition $11,344
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $38,953
Average Debt $24,173
Program Size 162
Michigan State University (MSU)
4 Year
East Lansing, MI
Video Rating
Michigan State University (MSU), located in East Lansing, MI has 162 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $38,953.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 12,495 students
Tuition $13,560
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 32
Saginaw Valley State University
4 Year
University Center, MI
Saginaw Valley State University, located in University Center, MI has 32 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 1,777 students
Tuition $8,968
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $31,133
Average Debt $20,200
Program Size 75
Calvin College
4 Year
Grand Rapids, MI
Video Rating
N/A
Calvin College, located in Grand Rapids, MI has 75 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $31,133.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 933 students
Tuition $30,660
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $31,133
Average Debt $28,899
Program Size 52
Eastern Michigan University
4 Year
Ypsilanti, MI
Eastern Michigan University, located in Ypsilanti, MI has 52 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $31,133.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 4,617 students
Tuition $10,417
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $28,055
Average Debt $14,303
Program Size 426
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
4 Year
Ann Arbor, MI
Video Rating
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, located in Ann Arbor, MI has 426 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $28,055.
Acceptance Rate 26%
Undergraduates 12,698 students
Tuition $13,856
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $26,896
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 39
University of Michigan-Flint
4 Year
Flint, MI
University of Michigan-Flint, located in Flint, MI has 39 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $26,896.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 1,754 students
Tuition $9,936
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $23,579
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 44
Central Michigan University (CMU)
4 Year
Mount Pleasant, MI
Video Rating
Central Michigan University (CMU), located in Mount Pleasant, MI has 44 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $23,579.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 5,719 students
Tuition $11,850
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $14,935
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 33
University of Michigan-Dearborn
4 Year
Dearborn, MI
University of Michigan-Dearborn, located in Dearborn, MI has 33 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $14,935.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 2,056 students
Tuition $11,304
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 33
Hillsdale College
4 Year
Hillsdale, MI
Hillsdale College, located in Hillsdale, MI has 33 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 323 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $19,048
Program Size 28
Grand Valley State University
4 Year
Allendale, MI
Video Rating
N/A
Grand Valley State University, located in Allendale, MI has 28 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 5,548 students
Tuition $11,363
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Hope College
4 Year
Holland, MI
Hope College, located in Holland, MI has 22 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 733 students
Tuition $30,550
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
Michigan Technological University
4 Year
Houghton, MI
Michigan Technological University, located in Houghton, MI has 20 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 1,623 students
Tuition $14,286
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Biochemistry Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved