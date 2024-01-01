Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biochemistry in Massachusetts

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in Massachusetts. We looked at 25 programs to put our Biochemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biochemistry in Massachusetts. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry in Massachusetts. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biochemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Massachusetts. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry degree in Massachusetts.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors in Massachusetts

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry in Massachusetts?

Northeastern University (NU) is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Northeastern University (NU) earned an average of $51,392 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry in Massachusetts?

Framingham State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,700 to attend Framingham State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry in Massachusetts?

Tufts University is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,604 to attend Tufts University.

#1 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $51,392
Average Debt $25,500
Program Size 116
Northeastern University (NU)
4 Year
Boston, MA
Northeastern University (NU), located in Boston, MA has 116 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $51,392.
Acceptance Rate 28%
Undergraduates 6,575 students
Tuition $45,530
#2 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $48,432
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Stonehill College
4 Year
Easton, MA
Stonehill College, located in Easton, MA has 16 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $48,432.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 539 students
Tuition $38,550
#3 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 47
Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI)
4 Year
Worcester, MA
Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), located in Worcester, MA has 47 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 1,817 students
Tuition $45,590
#4 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 63
Brandeis University
4 Year
Waltham, MA
Brandeis University , located in Waltham, MA has 63 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 1,742 students
Tuition $49,598
#5 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $41,937
Average Debt $15,983
Program Size 63
Tufts University
4 Year
Medford, MA
Tufts University, located in Medford, MA has 63 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $41,937.
Acceptance Rate 16%
Undergraduates 3,249 students
Tuition $50,604
#6 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $41,342
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 54
MCPHS University
4 Year
Boston, MA
MCPHS University, located in Boston, MA has 54 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $41,342.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 2,091 students
Tuition $30,530
#7 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $39,369
Average Debt $29,429
Program Size 41
University of Massachusetts-Boston
4 Year
Boston, MA
University of Massachusetts-Boston, located in Boston, MA has 41 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $39,369.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 3,728 students
Tuition $12,682
#8 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $38,937
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 291
University of Massachusetts-Amherst
4 Year
Amherst, MA
University of Massachusetts-Amherst, located in Amherst, MA has 291 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $38,937.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 7,577 students
Tuition $14,171
#9 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 208
Boston University (BU)
4 Year
Boston, MA
Boston University (BU), located in Boston, MA has 208 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 33%
Undergraduates 9,663 students
Tuition $48,436
#10 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $31,133
Average Debt $17,500
Program Size 114
Boston College (BC)
4 Year
Chestnut Hill, MA
Boston College (BC), located in Chestnut Hill, MA has 114 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $31,133.
Acceptance Rate 29%
Undergraduates 4,095 students
Tuition $49,324
#11 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $21,508
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Simmons College
4 Year
Boston, MA
Simmons College, located in Boston, MA has 22 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $21,508.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 1,918 students
Tuition $37,380
#12 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $21,052
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
Wheaton College
4 Year
Norton, MA
Wheaton College, located in Norton, MA has 19 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $21,052.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 360 students
Tuition $47,700
#13 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 46
Clark University
4 Year
Worcester, MA
Clark University, located in Worcester, MA has 46 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 1,054 students
Tuition $41,940
#14 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 34
Suffolk University
4 Year
Boston, MA
Suffolk University, located in Boston, MA has 34 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 2,040 students
Tuition $33,934
#15 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 33
Mount Holyoke College
4 Year
South Hadley, MA
Mount Holyoke College, located in South Hadley, MA has 33 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 570 students
Tuition $43,886
