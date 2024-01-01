Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biochemistry in Georgia

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in Georgia. We looked at 8 programs to put our Biochemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biochemistry in Georgia. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry in Georgia. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biochemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Georgia. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry degree in Georgia.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors in Georgia

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry in Georgia?

Kennesaw State University (KSU) is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Kennesaw State University (KSU) earned an average of $32,925 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry in Georgia?

Armstrong State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,360 to attend Armstrong State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry in Georgia?

Emory University is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $46,314 to attend Emory University .

#1 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt $29,069
Program Size 45
Kennesaw State University (KSU)
4 Year
Kennesaw, GA
Video Rating
Kennesaw State University (KSU), located in Kennesaw, GA has 45 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 5,740 students
Tuition $6,060
#2 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $31,839
Average Debt $26,500
Program Size 85
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
4 Year
Atlanta, GA
Video Rating
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus, located in Atlanta, GA has 85 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $31,839.
Acceptance Rate 32%
Undergraduates 6,559 students
Tuition $12,204
#3 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt $20,500
Program Size 46
Berry College (BC)
4 Year
Mount Berry, GA
Video Rating
Berry College (BC), located in Mount Berry, GA has 46 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 556 students
Tuition $31,996
#4 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $22,667
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 32
Mercer University
4 Year
Macon, GA
Mercer University, located in Macon, GA has 32 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $22,667.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 2,243 students
Tuition $34,450
#5 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $21,508
Average Debt $21,500
Program Size 151
University of Georgia (UGA)
4 Year
Athens, GA
Video Rating
University of Georgia (UGA), located in Athens, GA has 151 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $21,508.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 9,354 students
Tuition $11,622
#6 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
Agnes Scott College
4 Year
Decatur, GA
Video Rating
Agnes Scott College, located in Decatur, GA has 20 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 198 students
Tuition $37,236
#7 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
Armstrong State University
4 Year
Savannah, GA
Armstrong State University, located in Savannah, GA has 9 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 1,261 students
Tuition $5,360
#8 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
Spelman College
4 Year
Atlanta, GA
Spelman College, located in Atlanta, GA has 8 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 450 students
Tuition $26,388
