2024 Best Colleges for Biochemistry in Texas

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in Texas. We looked at 34 programs to put our Biochemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biochemistry in Texas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry in Texas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biochemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Texas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry degree in Texas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors in Texas

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry in Texas?

Texas State University (TXST) is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Texas State University (TXST) earned an average of $40,512 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry in Texas?

Texas Woman's University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,948 to attend Texas Woman's University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry in Texas?

Southern Methodist University (SMU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,190 to attend Southern Methodist University (SMU).

#1 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $40,512
Average Debt $22,226
Program Size 75
Texas State University (TXST)
4 Year
San Marcos, TX
Texas State University (TXST), located in San Marcos, TX has 75 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $40,512.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 8,426 students
Tuition $9,348
#2 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $40,467
Average Debt $23,172
Program Size 68
Texas Tech University (TTU)
4 Year
Lubbock, TX
Texas Tech University (TTU), located in Lubbock, TX has 68 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $40,467.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 7,618 students
Tuition $8,028
#3 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $38,649
Average Debt $19,721
Program Size 555
The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
4 Year
Austin, TX
The University of Texas at Austin (UT), located in Austin, TX has 555 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $38,649.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 13,864 students
Tuition $9,806
#4 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $37,568
Average Debt $21,500
Program Size 79
University of North Texas (UNT)
4 Year
Denton, TX
University of North Texas (UNT), located in Denton, TX has 79 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $37,568.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 8,874 students
Tuition $9,730
#5 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $17,099
Program Size 145
University of Houston (UH)
4 Year
Houston, TX
University of Houston (UH), located in Houston, TX has 145 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 9,386 students
Tuition $8,759
#6 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $32,563
Average Debt $18,442
Program Size 95
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
4 Year
College Station, TX
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU), located in College Station, TX has 95 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $32,563.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 15,992 students
Tuition $10,176
#7 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $32,467
Average Debt $16,076
Program Size 145
The University of Texas at Dallas
4 Year
Richardson, TX
The University of Texas at Dallas, located in Richardson, TX has 145 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $32,467.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 6,952 students
Tuition $10,864
#8 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $32,382
Average Debt $18,802
Program Size 55
The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design
4 Year
San Antonio, TX
The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design, located in San Antonio, TX has 55 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $32,382.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 6,034 students
Tuition $7,447
#9 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $32,119
Average Debt $25,250
Program Size 160
Baylor University
4 Year
Waco, TX
Baylor University, located in Waco, TX has 160 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $32,119.
Acceptance Rate 44%
Undergraduates 4,182 students
Tuition $40,198
#10 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $31,127
Average Debt $20,321
Program Size 85
The University of Texas at El Paso
4 Year
El Paso, TX
Acceptance Rate 100%
Undergraduates 4,549 students
Tuition $7,259
#11 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $30,771
Average Debt $21,422
Program Size 53
The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)
4 Year
Arlington, TX
The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), located in Arlington, TX has 53 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $30,771.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 12,200 students
Tuition $9,208
#12 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt $21,500
Program Size 31
Texas Woman's University
4 Year
Denton, TX
Texas Woman's University, located in Denton, TX has 31 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 3,712 students
Tuition $6,948
#13 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $24,421
Average Debt $15,265
Program Size 120
Rice University
4 Year
Houston, TX
Rice University, located in Houston, TX has 120 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $24,421.
Acceptance Rate 16%
Undergraduates 2,034 students
Tuition $42,253
#14 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $21,513
Program Size 36
Houston Baptist University
4 Year
Houston, TX
Acceptance Rate 33%
Undergraduates 727 students
Tuition $29,800
#15 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 32
Abilene Christian University
4 Year
Abilene, TX
Abilene Christian University, located in Abilene, TX has 32 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 1,002 students
Tuition $30,830
