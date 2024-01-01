We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in California. We looked at 48 programs to put our Biochemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biochemistry in California. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry in California. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biochemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in California. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry degree in California.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors in California

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry in California?

University of San Diego is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of San Diego earned an average of $50,856 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry in California?

California State University-Dominguez Hills is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,213 to attend California State University-Dominguez Hills.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry in California?

Harvey Mudd College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,649 to attend Harvey Mudd College.