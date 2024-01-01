Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biochemistry in California

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in California. We looked at 48 programs to put our Biochemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biochemistry in California. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry in California. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biochemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in California. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry degree in California.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors in California

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry in California?

University of San Diego is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of San Diego earned an average of $50,856 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry in California?

California State University-Dominguez Hills is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,213 to attend California State University-Dominguez Hills.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry in California?

Harvey Mudd College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,649 to attend Harvey Mudd College.

#1 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $50,856
Average Debt $23,256
Program Size 64
University of San Diego
4 Year
San Diego, CA
University of San Diego, located in San Diego, CA has 64 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $50,856.
Acceptance Rate 52%
Undergraduates 2,400 students
Tuition $44,586
#2 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $48,432
Average Debt $23,400
Program Size 65
California State University-East Bay
4 Year
Hayward, CA
California State University-East Bay, located in Hayward, CA has 65 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $48,432.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 4,631 students
Tuition $6,564
#3 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $46,478
Average Debt $19,545
Program Size 84
California State University San Marcos, Extended Learning
4 Year
San Marcos, CA
Video Rating
N/A
California State University San Marcos, Extended Learning, located in San Marcos, CA has 84 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $46,478.
Acceptance Rate 54%
Undergraduates 3,507 students
Tuition $7,269
#4 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $44,971
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 25
Mount Saint Mary's University
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
Mount Saint Mary's University, located in Los Angeles, CA has 25 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $44,971.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 853 students
Tuition $35,944
#5 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $44,971
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
Saint Mary's College of California
4 Year
Moraga, CA
Saint Mary's College of California, located in Moraga, CA has 24 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $44,971.
Acceptance Rate 98%
Undergraduates 1,102 students
Tuition $42,930
#6 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $44,276
Average Debt $21,700
Program Size 115
San Francisco State University
4 Year
San Francisco, CA
Video Rating
San Francisco State University, located in San Francisco, CA has 115 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $44,276.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 7,146 students
Tuition $6,476
#7 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $43,426
Average Debt $19,644
Program Size 83
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo
4 Year
San Luis Obispo, CA
Video Rating
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo, located in San Luis Obispo, CA has 83 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $43,426.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 5,066 students
Tuition $9,001
#8 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $38,937
Average Debt $16,905
Program Size 157
California State University-Fullerton (CSUF)
4 Year
Fullerton, CA
Video Rating
California State University-Fullerton (CSUF), located in Fullerton, CA has 157 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $38,937.
Acceptance Rate 42%
Undergraduates 10,530 students
Tuition $6,437
#9 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $38,829
Average Debt $13,833
Program Size 433
University of California-Davis (UCD)
4 Year
Davis, CA
Video Rating
University of California-Davis (UCD), located in Davis, CA has 433 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $38,829.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 9,630 students
Tuition $13,951
#10 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $37,054
Average Debt $15,191
Program Size 125
California State University-Long Beach (CSULB)
4 Year
Long Beach, CA
Video Rating
California State University-Long Beach (CSULB), located in Long Beach, CA has 125 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $37,054.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 10,260 students
Tuition $6,452
#11 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $36,848
Average Debt $19,500
Program Size 123
University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC)
4 Year
Santa Cruz, CA
Video Rating
University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC), located in Santa Cruz, CA has 123 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $36,848.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 4,437 students
Tuition $13,461
#12 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $35,964
Average Debt $16,886
Program Size 967
University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego)
4 Year
La Jolla, CA
Video Rating
University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego), located in La Jolla, CA has 967 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $35,964.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 9,523 students
Tuition $13,530
#13 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $35,600
Average Debt $15,700
Program Size 151
UC Santa Barbara
4 Year
Santa Barbara, CA
Video Rating
UC Santa Barbara , located in Santa Barbara, CA has 151 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $35,600.
Acceptance Rate 33%
Undergraduates 6,169 students
Tuition $13,968
#14 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $35,600
Average Debt $15,700
Program Size 151
University of California-Santa Barbara
4 Year
Santa Barbara, CA
Video Rating
N/A
University of California-Santa Barbara, located in Santa Barbara, CA has 151 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $35,600.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 6,169 students
Tuition N/A
#15 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 29
California Lutheran University (CLU)
4 Year
Thousand Oaks, CA
Video Rating
California Lutheran University (CLU), located in Thousand Oaks, CA has 29 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 1,282 students
Tuition $38,430
