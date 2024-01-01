Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biochemistry in Florida

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in Florida. We looked at 11 programs to put our Biochemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biochemistry in Florida. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry in Florida. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biochemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Florida. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry degree in Florida.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors in Florida

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry in Florida?

Florida State University (FSU) is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Florida State University (FSU) earned an average of $31,670 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry in Florida?

Florida Gulf Coast University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,118 to attend Florida Gulf Coast University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry in Florida?

University of Miami (UM) is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $45,724 to attend University of Miami (UM).

#1 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $31,670
Average Debt $21,500
Program Size 106
Florida State University (FSU)
4 Year
Tallahassee, FL
Florida State University (FSU), located in Tallahassee, FL has 106 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $31,670.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 11,207 students
Tuition $6,507
#2 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $30,366
Average Debt $19,500
Program Size 98
University of Miami (UM)
4 Year
Coral Gables, FL
University of Miami (UM), located in Coral Gables, FL has 98 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $30,366.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 4,925 students
Tuition $45,724
#3 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $26,968
Program Size 36
Stetson University
4 Year
DeLand, FL
Stetson University, located in DeLand, FL has 36 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 1,155 students
Tuition $41,590
#4 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 28
Florida Institute of Technology
4 Year
Melbourne, FL
Florida Institute of Technology, located in Melbourne, FL has 28 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 1,955 students
Tuition $39,290
#5 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 21
Rollins College
4 Year
Winter Park, FL
Rollins College, located in Winter Park, FL has 21 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 842 students
Tuition $44,760
#6 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
Ave Maria University
4 Year
Ave Maria, FL
Ave Maria University, located in Ave Maria, FL has 20 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 43%
Undergraduates 203 students
Tuition $18,479
#7 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Eckerd College
4 Year
Saint Petersburg, FL
Eckerd College, located in Saint Petersburg, FL has 15 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 431 students
Tuition $40,020
#8 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
Florida Southern College (FSC)
4 Year
Lakeland, FL
Florida Southern College (FSC), located in Lakeland, FL has 9 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 720 students
Tuition $31,460
#9 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
The University of Tampa (UT)
4 Year
Tampa, FL
The University of Tampa (UT), located in Tampa, FL has 9 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 1,927 students
Tuition $27,044
#10 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
Florida Gulf Coast University
4 Year
Fort Myers, FL
Florida Gulf Coast University, located in Fort Myers, FL has 8 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 2,693 students
Tuition $6,118
#11 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Florida International University (FIU)
4 Year
Miami, FL
Florida International University (FIU), located in Miami, FL has 6 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 13,091 students
Tuition $6,556
