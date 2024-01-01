Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biochemistry in Ohio

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in Ohio. We looked at 24 programs to put our Biochemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biochemistry in Ohio. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry in Ohio. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biochemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Ohio. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry degree in Ohio.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors in Ohio

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry in Ohio?

University of Akron Main Campus is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Akron Main Campus earned an average of $49,683 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry in Ohio?

Youngstown State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,317 to attend Youngstown State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry in Ohio?

Oberlin College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,582 to attend Oberlin College.

#1 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $49,683
Average Debt $26,500
Program Size 33
University of Akron Main Campus
4 Year
Akron, OH
Video Rating
University of Akron Main Campus, located in Akron, OH has 33 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $49,683.
Acceptance Rate 97%
Undergraduates 4,391 students
Tuition $10,509
#2 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $43,798
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 86
Miami University-Oxford
4 Year
Oxford, OH
Video Rating
Miami University-Oxford , located in Oxford, OH has 86 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $43,798.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 4,623 students
Tuition $14,287
#3 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $23,518
Program Size 24
Otterbein University (OU)
4 Year
Westerville, OH
Video Rating
Otterbein University (OU), located in Westerville, OH has 24 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 634 students
Tuition $31,624
#4 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $27,618
Average Debt $21,058
Program Size 153
Ohio State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Columbus, OH
Ohio State University-Main Campus, located in Columbus, OH has 153 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $27,618.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 15,025 students
Tuition N/A
#5 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $27,618
Average Debt $21,058
Program Size 153
Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU)
4 Year
Columbus, OH
Video Rating
Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU), located in Columbus, OH has 153 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $27,618.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 15,025 students
Tuition $10,037
#6 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $25,053
Average Debt $23,250
Program Size 102
Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)
4 Year
Cleveland, OH
Video Rating
Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), located in Cleveland, OH has 102 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $25,053.
Acceptance Rate 36%
Undergraduates 3,286 students
Tuition $44,560
#7 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 48
The College of Wooster
4 Year
Wooster, OH
Video Rating
The College of Wooster, located in Wooster, OH has 48 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 472 students
Tuition $44,950
#8 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 32
Kenyon College
4 Year
Gambier, OH
Video Rating
Kenyon College, located in Gambier, OH has 32 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 26%
Undergraduates 448 students
Tuition $49,140
#9 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 28
Denison University
4 Year
Granville, OH
Video Rating
Denison University , located in Granville, OH has 28 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 29%
Undergraduates 492 students
Tuition N/A
#10 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 28
Oberlin College
4 Year
Oberlin, OH
Oberlin College, located in Oberlin, OH has 28 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 29%
Undergraduates 707 students
Tuition $50,582
#11 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 26
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC)
4 Year
Cincinnati, OH
Video Rating
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC), located in Cincinnati, OH has 26 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 9,114 students
Tuition $11,000
#12 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
University of Toledo
4 Year
Toledo, OH
University of Toledo, located in Toledo, OH has 24 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 4,277 students
Tuition $9,547
#13 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 23
Wittenberg University
4 Year
Springfield, OH
Wittenberg University, located in Springfield, OH has 23 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 421 students
Tuition $38,090
#14 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
University of Mount Union
4 Year
Alliance, OH
University of Mount Union, located in Alliance, OH has 18 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 462 students
Tuition $28,550
#15 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Marietta College
4 Year
Marietta, OH
Marietta College, located in Marietta, OH has 16 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 337 students
Tuition $34,300
