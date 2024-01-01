We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business programs in Maryland. We looked at 4 programs to put our Business rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business in Maryland. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business in Maryland. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Maryland. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business degree in Maryland.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Majors in Maryland

What is the best university for majoring in Business in Maryland?

Strayer University-Maryland is the best university for majoring in Business based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Strayer University-Maryland earned an average of $50,096 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business in Maryland?

University of Baltimore is the cheapest university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,326 to attend University of Baltimore.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business in Maryland?

Johns Hopkins University (JHU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,710 to attend Johns Hopkins University (JHU).