Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in Colorado

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Colorado. We looked at 16 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Colorado. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Colorado. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Colorado. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Colorado.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Colorado

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Colorado?

University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus (CU Anschutz) is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus (CU Anschutz) earned an average of $47,260 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Colorado?

Metropolitan State University of Denver is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,420 to attend Metropolitan State University of Denver.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Colorado?

Colorado College is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,996 to attend Colorado College.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $23,282
Program Size 35
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus (CU Anschutz)
4 Year
Denver, CO
Video Rating
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus (CU Anschutz), located in Denver, CO has 35 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 5,146 students
Tuition $8,692
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $46,673
Average Debt $22,893
Program Size 57
University of Colorado Boulder
4 Year
Boulder, CO
Video Rating
University of Colorado Boulder, located in Boulder, CO has 57 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $46,673.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 7,345 students
Tuition $11,091
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $46,478
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 46
Colorado State University-Fort Collins
4 Year
Fort Collins, CO
Video Rating
Colorado State University-Fort Collins, located in Fort Collins, CO has 46 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $46,478.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 6,968 students
Tuition $10,558
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $46,087
Average Debt $24,224
Program Size 61
University of Northern Colorado
4 Year
Greeley, CO
University of Northern Colorado, located in Greeley, CO has 61 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $46,087.
Acceptance Rate 89%
Undergraduates 2,621 students
Tuition $8,166
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $45,852
Average Debt $24,077
Program Size 79
Metropolitan State University of Denver
4 Year
Denver, CO
Metropolitan State University of Denver, located in Denver, CO has 79 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $45,852.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 3,515 students
Tuition $6,420
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $24,679
Program Size 36
Colorado School of Mines
4 Year
Golden, CO
Colorado School of Mines, located in Golden, CO has 36 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 1,454 students
Tuition $17,353
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $32,119
Average Debt $24,000
Program Size 36
Fort Lewis College
4 Year
Durango, CO
Fort Lewis College, located in Durango, CO has 36 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $32,119.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 730 students
Tuition $7,600
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $26,478
Program Size 24
Colorado State University-Pueblo
4 Year
Pueblo, CO
Video Rating
N/A
Colorado State University-Pueblo, located in Pueblo, CO has 24 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 96%
Undergraduates 843 students
Tuition $8,282
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
4 Year
Colorado Springs, CO
University of Colorado Colorado Springs, located in Colorado Springs, CO has 22 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 2,312 students
Tuition $7,692
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 21
University of Denver (DU)
4 Year
Denver, CO
Video Rating
University of Denver (DU), located in Denver, CO has 21 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 3,830 students
Tuition $44,178
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
Colorado Mesa University
4 Year
Grand Junction, CO
Colorado Mesa University, located in Grand Junction, CO has 17 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 1,137 students
Tuition $7,474
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Colorado College
4 Year
Colorado Springs, CO
Video Rating
N/A
Colorado College, located in Colorado Springs, CO has 16 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 571 students
Tuition $48,996
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Western State Colorado University
4 Year
Gunnison, CO
Western State Colorado University, located in Gunnison, CO has 16 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 98%
Undergraduates 476 students
Tuition $8,451
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
Adams State University
4 Year
Alamosa, CO
Video Rating
N/A
Adams State University, located in Alamosa, CO has 11 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 753 students
Tuition $8,574
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Regis University
4 Year
Denver, CO
Regis University, located in Denver, CO has 6 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 2,413 students
Tuition $33,710
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Chemistry Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved