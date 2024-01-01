Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in Louisiana

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Louisiana. We looked at 17 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Louisiana. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Louisiana. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Louisiana. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Louisiana.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Louisiana

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Louisiana?

Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College earned an average of $50,856 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Louisiana?

Louisiana State University-Alexandria is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,158 to attend Louisiana State University-Alexandria.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Louisiana?

Tulane University is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,638 to attend Tulane University.

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $50,856
Average Debt $25,161
Program Size 45
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
4 Year
Baton Rouge, LA
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College, located in Baton Rouge, LA has 45 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $50,856.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 6,518 students
Tuition $9,714
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $24,181
Program Size 34
University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL)
4 Year
Lafayette, LA
University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL), located in Lafayette, LA has 34 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 3,470 students
Tuition $8,256
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $31,848
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
Grambling State University
4 Year
Grambling, LA
Grambling State University, located in Grambling, LA has 19 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $31,848.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 810 students
Tuition $7,063
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $31,670
Average Debt $17,553
Program Size 43
University of New Orleans
4 Year
New Orleans, LA
University of New Orleans, located in New Orleans, LA has 43 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $31,670.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 1,695 students
Tuition $8,004
#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $28,598
Average Debt $28,750
Program Size 75
Xavier University of Louisiana
4 Year
New Orleans, LA
Xavier University of Louisiana, located in New Orleans, LA has 75 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $28,598.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 517 students
Tuition $22,349
#6 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 28
McNeese State University
4 Year
Lake Charles, LA
McNeese State University, located in Lake Charles, LA has 28 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 1,302 students
Tuition $7,290
#7 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 26
Louisiana Tech University
4 Year
Ruston, LA
Louisiana Tech University, located in Ruston, LA has 26 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 1,765 students
Tuition $8,854
#8 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
Southeastern Louisiana University
4 Year
Hammond, LA
Southeastern Louisiana University, located in Hammond, LA has 19 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 2,058 students
Tuition $7,280
#9 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
Louisiana State University-Shreveport
4 Year
Shreveport, LA
Louisiana State University-Shreveport, located in Shreveport, LA has 19 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 975 students
Tuition $6,903
#10 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Tulane University of Louisiana
4 Year
New Orleans, LA
Tulane University of Louisiana, located in New Orleans, LA has 16 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 3,701 students
Tuition N/A
#11 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Tulane University
4 Year
New Orleans, LA
Tulane University, located in New Orleans, LA has 16 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 3,701 students
Tuition $49,638
#12 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Nicholls State University
4 Year
Thibodaux, LA
Nicholls State University, located in Thibodaux, LA has 15 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 1,074 students
Tuition $7,348
#13 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Southern University and A & M College
4 Year
Baton Rouge, LA
Southern University and A & M College, located in Baton Rouge, LA has 12 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 1,048 students
Tuition $7,346
#14 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
Loyola University New Orleans
4 Year
New Orleans, LA
Loyola University New Orleans, located in New Orleans, LA has 11 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 919 students
Tuition $37,830
#15 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Louisiana College
4 Year
Pineville, LA
Louisiana College, located in Pineville, LA has 7 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 198 students
Tuition $15,070
