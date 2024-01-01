We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Vermont. We looked at 3 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Vermont. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Vermont. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Vermont. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Vermont.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Vermont

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Vermont?

Bennington College is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Bennington College earned an average of N/A 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Vermont?

Castleton University is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $11,282 to attend Castleton University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Vermont?

Bennington College is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,220 to attend Bennington College.