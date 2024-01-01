What Can You Do with an Accounting Degree?

You may believe accounting is all about numbers, but it is actually a multidisciplinary subject which draws from fields such as law, business, economics, statistics, and information technology. Due to being a fundamental element of commerce, accounting branches out into different professions. This makes an accounting degree a particularly enticing one.

An accounting college program typically covers bookkeeping, financial reporting, auditing, and a whole host of other subjects. The result: you can find work in industries that relate to finance, business, tax law, and so on. Before you settle on accounting as your subject of choice, however, this guide will help to illustrate further what you can do with an accounting degree.

Is an accounting major right for me?

This is the first question you need to ask yourself when contemplating a future built with an accounting foundation. If you want an accounting-based career, you should first begin with a passion for numbers, finance, and organization. The basis of the degree is based on understanding how financial details are measured, processed, and exchanged by companies, and developing an appreciation for how the global financial system operates with regulators, investors, and corporations.

As computers are responsible for most of the number-crunching these days, accountants are mostly responsible for understanding those numbers. Those who can read, interpret, and utilize numerical data are highly desired by organizations across a wide range of industries. Plus if you select one of the best accounting programs, you will gain skills that will translate to essentially every business profession – including communication, finance, economics, and critical thinking.

What can I do with an accounting degree?

As highlighted already, there’s an assortment of jobs with an accounting degree available. You could go the traditional route with an accountant role, gaining an entry-level position straight after earning your bachelor’s. Or you may even go for a more unorthodox role, such as working for the government as a fraud investigator. Whatever the case may be, a degree in accounting supplies a strong base to build a career that matches your personal goals and interests.

Below are a few examples of the most popular routes to take following graduation.

Accountant

It’s an obvious starting point, but an accounting degree can be the launchpad towards a lucrative accountant career. The role is generally based around ensuring a business remains on top of all fiscal demands, with accountants ensuring the financial records of organizations, government agencies, and nonprofits are all in order.

As for an accounting salary, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates the average annual pay for “accountants and auditors” was $71,550 in 2024. The job outlook for the role is also anticipated to increase by 4% between 2024 and 2029.

Budget analyst

A budget analyst oversees the receivables and spending habits of private and public corporations, nonprofits, and government agencies. As the name suggests, they examine budgets and notify a company’s management team about the implications of financial moves and motives.

In 2024, budget analysts earned a healthy $76,540 per year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics also expects roles in this position to grow by 3% between 2024 and 2029.

Financial manager

A financial manager operates much in the same way as a budget analyst. However, their role often involves other aspects of managing an organization’s finances, such as planning investments, making budgets, and managing the entire financial strategy.

The added responsibility does make this one of the more lucrative accounting careers on offer. The Bureau of Labor Statistics noted the annual 2024 median pay for financial managers was $129,890. According to the 2019-2029 job outlook statistics, the position is also expected to grow at a notably fast rate of 15%.

Loan officers

A loan officer is tasked with evaluating, authorizing, or recommending approval of loan applications made by businesses and individuals. A loan officer will typically work for financial institutions such as credit unions and commercial banks.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics notes that loan officers receive a $63,270 annual wage. The role is also projected to see a 3% increase in job outlook between 2019 and 2029.

Choosing the right college

Even if you have your heart set on a career in accounting, you still have to earn your degree first. To do that, you have to select the right college that will not only provide the skills and education you desire but one that also allows you to flourish in your personal growth.

Prospective students often only focus on the education side of things. However, you must select a college with a vibrant, supportive campus that creates a positive study environment. Yet trying to find information about campuses is difficult if you only stick to overly produced promotional videos made by colleges.

