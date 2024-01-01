We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Georgia. We looked at 34 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Georgia. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Georgia. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Georgia. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Georgia.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Georgia

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Georgia?

University of Georgia (UGA) is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Georgia (UGA) earned an average of $61,922 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Georgia?

Dalton State College is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,052 to attend Dalton State College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Georgia?

Emory University is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $46,314 to attend Emory University .