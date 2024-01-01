Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in Georgia

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Georgia. We looked at 34 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Georgia. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Georgia. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Georgia. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Georgia.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Georgia

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Georgia?

University of Georgia (UGA) is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Georgia (UGA) earned an average of $61,922 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Georgia?

Dalton State College is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,052 to attend Dalton State College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Georgia?

Emory University is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $46,314 to attend Emory University .

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $61,922
Average Debt $19,028
Program Size 353
University of Georgia (UGA)
4 Year
Athens, GA
Video Rating
University of Georgia (UGA), located in Athens, GA has 353 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $61,922.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 9,354 students
Tuition $11,622
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $57,750
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 23
Oglethorpe University
4 Year
Atlanta, GA
Oglethorpe University, located in Atlanta, GA has 23 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $57,750.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 186 students
Tuition $33,800
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $50,439
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
Berry College (BC)
4 Year
Mount Berry, GA
Video Rating
Berry College (BC), located in Mount Berry, GA has 24 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $50,439.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 556 students
Tuition $31,996
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $49,918
Average Debt $28,500
Program Size 43
Augusta University
4 Year
Augusta, GA
Augusta University, located in Augusta, GA has 43 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $49,918.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 1,744 students
Tuition $8,282
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $49,663
Average Debt $26,166
Program Size 421
Kennesaw State University (KSU)
4 Year
Kennesaw, GA
Video Rating
Kennesaw State University (KSU), located in Kennesaw, GA has 421 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $49,663.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 5,740 students
Tuition $6,060
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $49,425
Average Debt $23,248
Program Size 418
Georgia State University
4 Year
Atlanta, GA
Video Rating
Georgia State University, located in Atlanta, GA has 418 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $49,425.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 7,402 students
Tuition $8,974
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 54
Mercer University
4 Year
Macon, GA
Mercer University, located in Macon, GA has 54 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 2,243 students
Tuition $34,450
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $46,087
Average Debt $27,500
Program Size 113
University of West Georgia (UWG)
4 Year
Carrollton, GA
Video Rating
University of West Georgia (UWG), located in Carrollton, GA has 113 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $46,087.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 2,375 students
Tuition $6,143
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $45,696
Average Debt $18,867
Program Size 165
University of North Georgia
4 Year
Dahlonega, GA
University of North Georgia, located in Dahlonega, GA has 165 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $45,696.
Acceptance Rate 96%
Undergraduates 1,958 students
Tuition $4,403
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $45,383
Average Debt $23,751
Program Size 100
Georgia College & State University
4 Year
Milledgeville, GA
Georgia College & State University, located in Milledgeville, GA has 100 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $45,383.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,544 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,825
Average Debt $38,756
Program Size 51
Strayer University-Georgia
4 Year
Atlanta, GA
Strayer University-Georgia, located in Atlanta, GA has 51 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,825.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 742 students
Tuition $12,975
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,691
Average Debt $21,730
Program Size 119
Georgia Southwestern State University
4 Year
Americus, GA
Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, GA has 119 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,691.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 553 students
Tuition $5,262
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,170
Average Debt $21,596
Program Size 228
Georgia Southern University (GSU)
4 Year
Statesboro, GA
Video Rating
Georgia Southern University (GSU), located in Statesboro, GA has 228 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,170.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 4,105 students
Tuition $6,273
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,139
Average Debt $41,361
Program Size 16
University of Phoenix-Georgia
4 Year
Sandy Springs, GA
University of Phoenix-Georgia, located in Sandy Springs, GA has 16 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,139.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 347 students
Tuition $9,926
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $43,798
Average Debt $41,026
Program Size 11
DeVry University-Georgia
4 Year
Decatur, GA
DeVry University-Georgia, located in Decatur, GA has 11 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $43,798.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 487 students
Tuition $19,568
0
4.0
My GPA
