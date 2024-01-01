Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in Ohio

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Ohio. We looked at 55 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Ohio. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Ohio. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Ohio. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Ohio.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Ohio

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Ohio?

University of Dayton is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Dayton earned an average of $59,756 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Ohio?

Central State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,246 to attend Central State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Ohio?

Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $44,560 to attend Case Western Reserve University (CWRU).

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $59,756
Average Debt $22,060
Program Size 183
University of Dayton
4 Year
Dayton, OH
Video Rating
University of Dayton, located in Dayton, OH has 183 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $59,756.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 2,754 students
Tuition $39,090




#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $59,350
Average Debt $26,596
Program Size 107
John Carroll University
4 Year
University Heights, OH
John Carroll University, located in University Heights, OH has 107 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $59,350.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 879 students
Tuition $37,180



#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $58,777
Average Debt $20,333
Program Size 407
Miami University-Oxford
4 Year
Oxford, OH
Video Rating
Miami University-Oxford , located in Oxford, OH has 407 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $58,777.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 4,623 students
Tuition $14,287



#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $57,318
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 99
Xavier University
4 Year
Cincinnati, OH
Xavier University, located in Cincinnati, OH has 99 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $57,318.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 1,654 students
Tuition $35,080



#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $57,318
Average Debt $23,250
Program Size 42
Cedarville University
4 Year
Cedarville, OH
Cedarville University, located in Cedarville, OH has 42 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $57,318.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 778 students
Tuition $27,206



#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $57,318
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 40
Capital University
4 Year
Columbus, OH
Capital University, located in Columbus, OH has 40 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $57,318.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 818 students
Tuition $32,830



#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $57,225
Average Debt $20,362
Program Size 801
Ohio State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Columbus, OH
Ohio State University-Main Campus, located in Columbus, OH has 801 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $57,225.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 15,025 students
Tuition N/A



#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $57,225
Average Debt $20,362
Program Size 801
Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU)
4 Year
Columbus, OH
Video Rating
Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU), located in Columbus, OH has 801 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $57,225.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 15,025 students
Tuition $10,037



#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $55,693
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 47
Ohio Wesleyan University
4 Year
Delaware, OH
Video Rating
Ohio Wesleyan University, located in Delaware, OH has 47 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $55,693.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 379 students
Tuition $43,230



#10 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $55,551
Average Debt $23,655
Program Size 195
Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)
4 Year
Athens, OH
Video Rating
Ohio University-Main Campus (OU), located in Athens, OH has 195 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $55,551.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 8,654 students
Tuition $11,548



#11 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $55,512
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 25
Ashland University
4 Year
Ashland, OH
Ashland University, located in Ashland, OH has 25 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $55,512.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 1,261 students
Tuition $20,242



#12 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $54,661
Average Debt $23,250
Program Size 114
Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)
4 Year
Cleveland, OH
Video Rating
Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), located in Cleveland, OH has 114 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $54,661.
Acceptance Rate 36%
Undergraduates 3,286 students
Tuition $44,560



#13 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $53,984
Average Debt $28,590
Program Size 84
Baldwin Wallace University
4 Year
Berea, OH
Baldwin Wallace University, located in Berea, OH has 84 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $53,984.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 1,011 students
Tuition $29,908



#14 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $53,629
Average Debt $21,500
Program Size 45
Ohio Northern University
4 Year
Ada, OH
Ohio Northern University, located in Ada, OH has 45 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $53,629.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 652 students
Tuition $28,810



#15 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $53,358
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Otterbein University (OU)
4 Year
Westerville, OH
Video Rating
Otterbein University (OU), located in Westerville, OH has 22 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $53,358.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 634 students
Tuition $31,624



