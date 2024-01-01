Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in Texas

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Texas. We looked at 63 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Texas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Texas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Texas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Texas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Texas

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Texas?

Texas Christian University (TCU) is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Texas Christian University (TCU) earned an average of $64,493 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Texas?

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,250 to attend The University of Texas of the Permian Basin.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Texas?

Southern Methodist University (SMU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,190 to attend Southern Methodist University (SMU).

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $64,493
Average Debt $21,399
Program Size 182
Texas Christian University (TCU)
4 Year
Fort Worth, TX
Video Rating
Texas Christian University (TCU), located in Fort Worth, TX has 182 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $64,493.
Acceptance Rate 43%
Undergraduates 2,682 students
Tuition $40,720
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $62,064
Average Debt $18,500
Program Size 647
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
4 Year
College Station, TX
Video Rating
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU), located in College Station, TX has 647 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $62,064.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 15,992 students
Tuition $10,176
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $60,399
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 51
St. Mary's University
4 Year
San Antonio, TX
St. Mary's University, located in San Antonio, TX has 51 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $60,399.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 884 students
Tuition $27,160
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $59,169
Average Debt $17,750
Program Size 547
The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
4 Year
Austin, TX
Video Rating
The University of Texas at Austin (UT), located in Austin, TX has 547 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $59,169.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 13,864 students
Tuition $9,806
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $58,673
Average Debt $20,500
Program Size 206
Southern Methodist University (SMU)
4 Year
Dallas, TX
Video Rating
Southern Methodist University (SMU), located in Dallas, TX has 206 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $58,673.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 3,643 students
Tuition $48,190
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $58,479
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 36
Houston Baptist University
4 Year
Houston, TX
Houston Baptist University, located in Houston, TX has 36 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $58,479.
Acceptance Rate 33%
Undergraduates 727 students
Tuition $29,800
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $58,221
Average Debt $18,353
Program Size 75
The University of Texas of the Permian Basin
4 Year
Odessa, TX
The University of Texas of the Permian Basin, located in Odessa, TX has 75 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $58,221.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 1,010 students
Tuition $5,250
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $55,964
Average Debt $20,627
Program Size 365
Baylor University
4 Year
Waco, TX
Video Rating
N/A
Baylor University, located in Waco, TX has 365 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $55,964.
Acceptance Rate 44%
Undergraduates 4,182 students
Tuition $40,198
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $53,697
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 65
Lamar University
4 Year
Beaumont, TX
Video Rating
Lamar University, located in Beaumont, TX has 65 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $53,697.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 3,973 students
Tuition $8,002
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $53,358
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 84
Saint Edward's University
4 Year
Austin, TX
Video Rating
Saint Edward's University, located in Austin, TX has 84 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $53,358.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 1,124 students
Tuition $38,720
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $52,733
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 46
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
4 Year
Belton, TX
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, located in Belton, TX has 46 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $52,733.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 841 students
Tuition $26,100
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $52,246
Average Debt $22,310
Program Size 353
University of North Texas (UNT)
4 Year
Denton, TX
Video Rating
University of North Texas (UNT), located in Denton, TX has 353 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $52,246.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 8,874 students
Tuition $9,730
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $51,857
Average Debt $19,862
Program Size 474
Texas Tech University (TTU)
4 Year
Lubbock, TX
Video Rating
Texas Tech University (TTU), located in Lubbock, TX has 474 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $51,857.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 7,618 students
Tuition $8,028
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $51,106
Average Debt $19,217
Program Size 500
The University of Texas at Dallas
4 Year
Richardson, TX
Video Rating
N/A
The University of Texas at Dallas, located in Richardson, TX has 500 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $51,106.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 6,952 students
Tuition $10,864
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $49,905
Average Debt $18,918
Program Size 640
University of Houston (UH)
4 Year
Houston, TX
Video Rating
University of Houston (UH), located in Houston, TX has 640 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $49,905.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 9,386 students
Tuition $8,759
0
4.0
My GPA
