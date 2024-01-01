Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in Pennsylvania

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Pennsylvania. We looked at 85 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Pennsylvania. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Pennsylvania. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Pennsylvania. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Pennsylvania.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Pennsylvania

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Pennsylvania?

Lehigh University is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Lehigh University earned an average of $70,324 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Pennsylvania?

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,326 to attend Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania .

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Pennsylvania?

Bucknell University is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,152 to attend Bucknell University .

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $70,324
Average Debt $20,900
Program Size 174
Lehigh University
4 Year
Bethlehem, PA
Video Rating
Lehigh University, located in Bethlehem, PA has 174 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $70,324.
Acceptance Rate 30%
Undergraduates 1,915 students
Tuition $46,230
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $70,213
Average Debt $26,500
Program Size 223
Villanova University
4 Year
Villanova, PA
Villanova University, located in Villanova, PA has 223 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $70,213.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 3,196 students
Tuition $47,616
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $68,563
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 117
Bucknell University
4 Year
Lewisburg, PA
Video Rating
Bucknell University , located in Lewisburg, PA has 117 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $68,563.
Acceptance Rate 25%
Undergraduates 888 students
Tuition $50,152
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $63,997
Average Debt $21,393
Program Size 199
Saint Joseph's University
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
Video Rating
Saint Joseph's University, located in Philadelphia, PA has 199 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $63,997.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 2,365 students
Tuition $42,180
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $63,997
Average Debt $24,320
Program Size 105
University of Scranton
4 Year
Scranton, PA
Video Rating
University of Scranton, located in Scranton, PA has 105 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $63,997.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 1,434 students
Tuition $41,044
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $63,430
Average Debt $26,697
Program Size 66
Muhlenberg College
4 Year
Allentown, PA
Video Rating
Muhlenberg College, located in Allentown, PA has 66 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $63,430.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 581 students
Tuition $45,875
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $61,832
Average Debt $29,500
Program Size 341
Drexel University
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
Video Rating
Drexel University , located in Philadelphia, PA has 341 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $61,832.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 6,851 students
Tuition $48,791
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $60,040
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 45
Susquehanna University
4 Year
Selinsgrove, PA
Video Rating
Susquehanna University , located in Selinsgrove, PA has 45 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $60,040.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 453 students
Tuition $42,040
#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $59,253
Average Debt $22,838
Program Size 284
West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)
4 Year
West Chester, PA
Video Rating
West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU), located in West Chester, PA has 284 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $59,253.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 4,107 students
Tuition $9,462
#10 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $58,673
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
Immaculata University
4 Year
Immaculata, PA
Immaculata University, located in Immaculata, PA has 11 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $58,673.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 676 students
Tuition $33,280
#11 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $57,318
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 84
Widener University
4 Year
Chester, PA
Video Rating
Widener University, located in Chester, PA has 84 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $57,318.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 1,509 students
Tuition $41,224
#12 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $56,415
Average Debt $26,287
Program Size 132
La Salle University
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
La Salle University, located in Philadelphia, PA has 132 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $56,415.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 1,402 students
Tuition $41,100
#13 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $55,964
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 38
Lebanon Valley College
4 Year
Annville, PA
Lebanon Valley College, located in Annville, PA has 38 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $55,964.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 471 students
Tuition $39,030
#14 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $55,835
Average Debt $23,658
Program Size 322
University of Pittsburgh
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
Video Rating
University of Pittsburgh, located in Pittsburgh, PA has 322 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $55,835.
Acceptance Rate 54%
Undergraduates 7,712 students
Tuition $18,192
