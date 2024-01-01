Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in Illinois

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Illinois. We looked at 44 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Illinois. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Illinois. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Illinois. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Illinois.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Illinois

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Illinois?

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) earned an average of $66,787 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Illinois?

Northeastern Illinois University is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,351 to attend Northeastern Illinois University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Illinois?

Illinois Wesleyan University is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $42,490 to attend Illinois Wesleyan University.

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $66,787
Average Debt $16,250
Program Size 839
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
4 Year
Champaign, IL
Video Rating
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), located in Champaign, IL has 839 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $66,787.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 12,243 students
Tuition $15,054
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $65,734
Average Debt $23,976
Program Size 157
Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Video Rating
Loyola University Chicago (LUC), located in Chicago, IL has 157 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $65,734.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 4,485 students
Tuition $40,426
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $63,799
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 80
Illinois Wesleyan University
4 Year
Bloomington, IL
Illinois Wesleyan University, located in Bloomington, IL has 80 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $63,799.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 437 students
Tuition $42,490
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $63,005
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
Trinity Christian College
4 Year
Palos Heights, IL
Trinity Christian College, located in Palos Heights, IL has 11 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $63,005.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 369 students
Tuition $26,665
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $62,215
Average Debt $23,135
Program Size 571
DePaul University
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Video Rating
DePaul University , located in Chicago, IL has 571 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $62,215.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 6,392 students
Tuition $36,361
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $60,920
Average Debt $22,814
Program Size 68
North Central College (NCC)
4 Year
Naperville, IL
Video Rating
North Central College (NCC), located in Naperville, IL has 68 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $60,920.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 770 students
Tuition $35,421
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $59,485
Average Debt $19,165
Program Size 39
Elmhurst College
4 Year
Elmhurst, IL
Elmhurst College, located in Elmhurst, IL has 39 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $59,485.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 915 students
Tuition $34,450
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $59,124
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 119
Bradley University
4 Year
Peoria, IL
Video Rating
N/A
Bradley University, located in Peoria, IL has 119 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $59,124.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 1,451 students
Tuition $31,480
#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $57,512
Average Debt $21,302
Program Size 393
Illinois State University
4 Year
Normal, IL
Video Rating
Illinois State University, located in Normal, IL has 393 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $57,512.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 5,164 students
Tuition $13,666
#10 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $57,318
Average Debt $19,640
Program Size 411
Northern Illinois University
4 Year
Dekalb, IL
Video Rating
N/A
Northern Illinois University, located in Dekalb, IL has 411 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $57,318.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 5,217 students
Tuition $14,295
#11 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $55,964
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 95
Augustana College
4 Year
Rock Island, IL
Augustana College, located in Rock Island, IL has 95 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $55,964.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 501 students
Tuition $38,466
#12 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $55,964
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 31
Olivet Nazarene University
4 Year
Bourbonnais, IL
Olivet Nazarene University, located in Bourbonnais, IL has 31 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $55,964.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 1,496 students
Tuition $32,790
#13 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $55,512
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 29
Dominican University
4 Year
River Forest, IL
Dominican University, located in River Forest, IL has 29 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $55,512.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 1,036 students
Tuition $30,670
#14 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $52,607
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 43
Millikin University
4 Year
Decatur, IL
Millikin University, located in Decatur, IL has 43 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $52,607.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 523 students
Tuition $30,630
#15 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $52,357
Average Debt $20,837
Program Size 98
Aurora University
4 Year
Aurora, IL
Aurora University, located in Aurora, IL has 98 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $52,357.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 1,757 students
Tuition $22,080
