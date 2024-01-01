Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in New York

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in New York. We looked at 76 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in New York. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in New York. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New York. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in New York.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in New York

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in New York?

Fordham University (FU) is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Fordham University (FU) earned an average of $74,721 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in New York?

CUNY Medgar Evers College is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,680 to attend CUNY Medgar Evers College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in New York?

Bard College is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,906 to attend Bard College.

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $74,721
Average Debt $20,852
Program Size 279
Fordham University (FU)
4 Year
Bronx, NY
Video Rating
Fordham University (FU), located in Bronx, NY has 279 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $74,721.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 4,944 students
Tuition $47,317
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $67,660
Average Debt $22,155
Program Size 73
Ithaca College
4 Year
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca College, located in Ithaca, NY has 73 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $67,660.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,750 students
Tuition $40,658
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $64,919
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 205
Syracuse University (SU)
4 Year
Syracuse, NY
Video Rating
Syracuse University (SU), located in Syracuse, NY has 205 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $64,919.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 6,009 students
Tuition $43,318
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $64,196
Average Debt $19,160
Program Size 156
Yeshiva University
4 Year
New York, NY
Yeshiva University, located in New York, NY has 156 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $64,196.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 1,552 students
Tuition $39,530
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $64,087
Average Debt $18,213
Program Size 429
SUNY at Binghamton
4 Year
Vestal, NY
Video Rating
SUNY at Binghamton , located in Vestal, NY has 429 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $64,087.
Acceptance Rate 42%
Undergraduates 4,634 students
Tuition $9,053
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $64,087
Average Debt $18,213
Program Size 429
Binghamton University
4 Year
Vestal, NY
Video Rating
Binghamton University, located in Vestal, NY has 429 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $64,087.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 4,634 students
Tuition N/A
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $63,600
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 81
Molloy College
4 Year
Rockville Centre, NY
Molloy College, located in Rockville Centre, NY has 81 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $63,600.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 1,197 students
Tuition $28,030
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $62,154
Average Debt $13,000
Program Size 111
Touro College
4 Year
New York, NY
Touro College, located in New York, NY has 111 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $62,154.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 3,787 students
Tuition $16,700
#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $62,111
Average Debt $24,385
Program Size 51
SUNY Oneonta
4 Year
Oneonta, NY
Video Rating
N/A
SUNY Oneonta, located in Oneonta, NY has 51 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $62,111.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 1,604 students
Tuition $7,870
#10 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $61,144
Average Debt $23,649
Program Size 83
Marist College
4 Year
Poughkeepsie, NY
Video Rating
Marist College, located in Poughkeepsie, NY has 83 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $61,144.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 1,600 students
Tuition $33,840
#11 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $61,058
Average Debt $25,265
Program Size 261
Pace University-New York (PU)
4 Year
New York, NY
Video Rating
Pace University-New York (PU), located in New York, NY has 261 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $61,058.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 3,404 students
Tuition $41,333
#12 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $58,673
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 23
Elmira College
4 Year
Elmira, NY
Elmira College, located in Elmira, NY has 23 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $58,673.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 304 students
Tuition $39,950
#13 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $58,402
Average Debt $24,000
Program Size 74
Adelphi University
4 Year
Garden City, NY
Video Rating
N/A
Adelphi University, located in Garden City, NY has 74 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $58,402.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 2,172 students
Tuition $34,034
#14 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $56,114
Average Debt $21,500
Program Size 150
SUNY College at Geneseo
4 Year
Geneseo, NY
Video Rating
SUNY College at Geneseo, located in Geneseo, NY has 150 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $56,114.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 1,295 students
Tuition $8,113
#15 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $55,422
Average Debt $23,111
Program Size 180
Hofstra University
4 Year
Hempstead, NY
Video Rating
Hofstra University, located in Hempstead, NY has 180 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $55,422.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 2,892 students
Tuition $40,460
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved