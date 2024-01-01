We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in New York. We looked at 76 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in New York. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in New York. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New York. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in New York.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in New York

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in New York?

Fordham University (FU) is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Fordham University (FU) earned an average of $74,721 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in New York?

CUNY Medgar Evers College is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,680 to attend CUNY Medgar Evers College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in New York?

Bard College is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,906 to attend Bard College.