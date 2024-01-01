Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in North Carolina

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in North Carolina. We looked at 36 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in North Carolina. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in North Carolina. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in North Carolina. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in North Carolina.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in North Carolina

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in North Carolina?

Elon University is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Elon University earned an average of $65,944 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in North Carolina?

Elizabeth City State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,657 to attend Elizabeth City State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in North Carolina?

Wake Forest University is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $47,682 to attend Wake Forest University .

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $65,944
Average Debt $21,500
Program Size 159
Elon University
4 Year
Elon, NC
Elon University , located in Elon, NC has 159 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $65,944.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 1,642 students
Tuition $32,172
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 44
High Point University (HPU)
4 Year
High Point, NC
High Point University (HPU), located in High Point, NC has 44 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 960 students
Tuition $32,430
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $50,567
Average Debt $18,361
Program Size 352
North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)
4 Year
Raleigh, NC
North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU), located in Raleigh, NC has 352 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $50,567.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 8,573 students
Tuition $8,581
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $49,962
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 51
Belmont Abbey College
4 Year
Belmont, NC
Belmont Abbey College, located in Belmont, NC has 51 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $49,962.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 293 students
Tuition $18,500
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $48,703
Average Debt $21,717
Program Size 333
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
4 Year
Charlotte, NC
University of North Carolina at Charlotte, located in Charlotte, NC has 333 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $48,703.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 6,569 students
Tuition $6,532
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $25,163
Program Size 86
Gardner-Webb University
4 Year
Boiling Springs, NC
Gardner-Webb University, located in Boiling Springs, NC has 86 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 1,044 students
Tuition $28,280
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $46,966
Average Debt $26,540
Program Size 11
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte (JWU)
4 Year
Charlotte, NC
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte (JWU), located in Charlotte, NC has 11 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $46,966.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 334 students
Tuition N/A
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $46,790
Average Debt $29,984
Program Size 67
Guilford College
4 Year
Greensboro, NC
Guilford College, located in Greensboro, NC has 67 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $46,790.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 411 students
Tuition $34,090
#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $46,321
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
University of North Carolina at Pembroke
4 Year
Pembroke, NC
University of North Carolina at Pembroke, located in Pembroke, NC has 16 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $46,321.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 1,210 students
Tuition $5,564
#10 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,989
Average Debt $19,500
Program Size 245
Appalachian State University
4 Year
Boone, NC
Appalachian State University, located in Boone, NC has 245 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,989.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 4,541 students
Tuition $6,852
#11 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,971
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 49
Methodist University
4 Year
Fayetteville, NC
Methodist University, located in Fayetteville, NC has 49 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,971.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 440 students
Tuition $30,530
#12 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,825
Average Debt $38,756
Program Size 40
Strayer University-North Carolina
4 Year
Morrisville, NC
Strayer University-North Carolina, located in Morrisville, NC has 40 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,825.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 551 students
Tuition $12,975
#13 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $43,798
Average Debt $25,164
Program Size 192
East Carolina University
4 Year
Greenville, NC
East Carolina University, located in Greenville, NC has 192 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $43,798.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 6,195 students
Tuition $6,580
#14 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $43,128
Average Debt $23,661
Program Size 72
Campbell University
4 Year
Buies Creek, NC
Campbell University, located in Buies Creek, NC has 72 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $43,128.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 1,559 students
Tuition $28,820
#15 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $29,000
Program Size 59
North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T)
4 Year
Greensboro, NC
Video Rating
North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T), located in Greensboro, NC has 59 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 1,970 students
Tuition $5,972
