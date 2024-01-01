We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in North Carolina. We looked at 36 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in North Carolina. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in North Carolina. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in North Carolina. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in North Carolina.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in North Carolina

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in North Carolina?

Elon University is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Elon University earned an average of $65,944 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in North Carolina?

Elizabeth City State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,657 to attend Elizabeth City State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in North Carolina?

Wake Forest University is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $47,682 to attend Wake Forest University .