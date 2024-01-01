Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in Florida

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Florida. We looked at 43 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Florida. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Florida. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Florida. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Florida.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Florida

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Florida?

University of Florida (UF) is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Florida (UF) earned an average of $61,516 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Florida?

Florida Atlantic University is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,831 to attend Florida Atlantic University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Florida?

University of Miami (UM) is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $45,724 to attend University of Miami (UM).

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $61,516
Average Debt $17,282
Program Size 304
University of Florida (UF)
4 Year
Gainesville, FL
University of Florida (UF), located in Gainesville, FL has 304 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $61,516.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 14,030 students
Tuition $6,381
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $59,124
Average Debt $14,637
Program Size 176
University of Miami (UM)
4 Year
Coral Gables, FL
University of Miami (UM), located in Coral Gables, FL has 176 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $59,124.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 4,925 students
Tuition $45,724
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $52,733
Average Debt $21,720
Program Size 442
Florida State University (FSU)
4 Year
Tallahassee, FL
Florida State University (FSU), located in Tallahassee, FL has 442 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $52,733.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 11,207 students
Tuition $6,507
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 161
The University of Tampa (UT)
4 Year
Tampa, FL
The University of Tampa (UT), located in Tampa, FL has 161 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 1,927 students
Tuition $27,044
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Ave Maria University
4 Year
Ave Maria, FL
Ave Maria University, located in Ave Maria, FL has 18 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 43%
Undergraduates 203 students
Tuition $18,479
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $48,901
Average Debt $19,594
Program Size 650
University of Central Florida (UCF)
4 Year
Orlando, FL
University of Central Florida (UCF), located in Orlando, FL has 650 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $48,901.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 15,466 students
Tuition $6,368
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $48,883
Average Debt $29,193
Program Size 210
Saint Leo University
4 Year
Saint Leo, FL
Saint Leo University, located in Saint Leo, FL has 210 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $48,883.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 3,836 students
Tuition $20,830
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $48,432
Average Debt $18,631
Program Size 184
University of North Florida (UNF)
4 Year
Jacksonville, FL
University of North Florida (UNF), located in Jacksonville, FL has 184 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $48,432.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 3,795 students
Tuition $6,394
#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $48,432
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Barry University
4 Year
Miami, FL
Barry University, located in Miami, FL has 16 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $48,432.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 2,089 students
Tuition $28,800
#10 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $48,265
Average Debt $21,652
Program Size 521
Florida International University (FIU)
4 Year
Miami, FL
Florida International University (FIU), located in Miami, FL has 521 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $48,265.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 13,091 students
Tuition $6,556
#11 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $47,650
Average Debt $32,676
Program Size 120
Rasmussen College-Florida
4 Year
Ocala, FL
Rasmussen College-Florida, located in Ocala, FL has 120 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $47,650.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,376 students
Tuition N/A
#12 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $47,406
Average Debt $19,730
Program Size 454
University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF)
4 Year
Tampa, FL
University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF), located in Tampa, FL has 454 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $47,406.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 11,735 students
Tuition $6,410
#13 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $47,406
Average Debt $19,730
Program Size 139
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
4 Year
St. Petersburg, FL
University of South Florida-St Petersburg, located in St. Petersburg, FL has 139 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $47,406.
Acceptance Rate 47%
Undergraduates 1,156 students
Tuition $5,821
#14 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $47,406
Average Debt $19,730
Program Size 64
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
4 Year
Sarasota, FL
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee, located in Sarasota, FL has 64 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $47,406.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 531 students
Tuition $5,587
#15 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $18,343
Program Size 545
Florida Atlantic University
4 Year
Boca Raton, FL
Florida Atlantic University, located in Boca Raton, FL has 545 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 7,294 students
Tuition $4,831
